Yeah, Nah: Is Scott Robertson the right pick for All Blacks coach?

After months of speculation, the new coach of the All Blacks has been named.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will take over from Ian Foster in 2024, with Foster taking the team through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Rugby fans throughout the country have been at times agonising over who should take over from Foster, with the debate at times getting fierce. Fence setters were at a minimum, with most fans sitting in the camp of someone.

There were the Robertson fans, the Jamie Joseph fans, some even wanted Foster to stay on.

The process was not always tidy, and at times New Zealand Rugby was met with criticism with how they handled things, including from both fans and even Foster himself.

But in the end, Robertson has got the nod to lead the national team into their next chapter.

One thing is for certain though and that is most people will be pleased to put the coaching speculation behind and look forward to supporting the team in France and into 2024.

1 NEWS Robertson is learning the difference a few weeks can make in the rugby world with a contrasting press conference to the colourful one he gave at the start of the season.