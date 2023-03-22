How a hectic 48 hours ended in Scott Robertson's awkward coronation as All Blacks coach

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

When Scott Robertson departed Crusaders training on Monday to fly to Wellington, not even he could have envisaged he’d sign on the dotted line for his dream job the following day.

So when he strode in to face the cameras and microphones at NZ Rugby headquarters at 4pm on Tuesday, wearing a blue suit, black tie and a broad grin, no wonder ‘Razor’ also looked a touch bemused.

The ink was barely dry on the four-year contract, which starts next year and runs till the 2027 World Cup. “I signed the papers probably an hour or so ago,” he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson after the Blues v Crusaders epic on Saturday.

On Saturday night Robertson basked in a tough victory over arch-rivals the Blues at Eden Park. Afterwards on the hallowed turf he chatted with Leon MacDonald, his opposition coach and likely member of his new All Blacks staff, along with Blues star Beauden Barrett. Life was good, and about to get a whole lot better.

He’d been preparing his sales pitch for three weeks and was summoned to the capital on Monday where he presented to the panel of NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, board members Dame Farah Palmer and Bailey Mackey, NZR head of high performance Mike Anthony, former All Black Conrad Smith and Eddie Kohlhase, of High Performance Sport NZ and a former Black Sox softball coach.

“I jumped out of training and came up to present yesterday [Monday] afternoon and got back home in the evening and then jumped back on the plane first thing,” Robertson said.

“They called me last night to say that they want me to go to the board, which was a good sign.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Newly-confirmed All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and NZR CEO Mark Robinson arrive for the press conference.

The board rubber-stamped his appointment on Tuesday, after Robertson slipped in to Wellington largely unnoticed as the speed of the process caught nearly everyone by surprise.

“I just came in [to Wellington Airport] and got a few selfies with people, they said ‘what are you doing in Wellington?’ I said ‘a couple of meetings’.”

And when hands were shaken, finally, the realisation set in for Robertson, All Black No 974, who missed out to Ian Foster in 2019 and was a loss in Johannesburg away from usurping him last year.

“Probably when I signed it – I said ‘get the pen in my hand!’ – that marked a big moment for me.”

Then he was able to call his parents Jo and Mo – “it was pretty special, they are an emotional couple” – and wife Jane and their three children.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dame Patsy Reddy, Scott Robertson and Mark Robinson face the cameras.

Then there was the press conference which fluctuated between awkward and joyful, with the looming shadow of Foster, in Robinson’s words probably asleep in France at the time (the current coach is there for World Cup preparation and was told an announcement was imminent).

Robertson was painstakingly careful not to be disrespectful to Foster, and there were some lengthy pauses. NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy and Robinson flanked him and said he was the compelling and unanimous choice. They also completed his sentences on occasion.

Robertson said he’d called Foster within the last couple of weeks to “connect”. He added: “We’re really professional in that regard.”

Clearly the pair aren’t close, and Foster made public his displeasure about the process of the new coach appointment. But now, everyone has certainty, like it or not.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images ‘Razor’ Robertson gave a polished performance in front of the cameras.

The one lingering question was – who will be Robertson’s assistants?

MacDonald, current forwards coach Jason Ryan and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland were on the Razor ticket in 2019 and you’d assume they will be again.

With the ink still drying, Robertson wouldn’t confirm any names but when the above trio were mentioned, he said: “Yeah I’m pretty loyal. There’s options … without going into it because nothing is official… they’re all good men.”

And he will keep being Razor, although the breakdancing might be toned down until, say, the All Blacks were to win the 2027 World Cup.

Robertson said: “My parents instilled in me ‘just be yourself son’. That’s who I am. What I know is, I can bring energy to a group, I can connect people and I can create a vision. I really enjoy what I do and how I do it, and the people I work with. You get me.”

Welcome to Razor’s world. It certainly won’t be dull.