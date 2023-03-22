By the numbers: How does future All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's record stack up?

Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

When Scott Robertson was unveiled as the next All Blacks coach on Tuesday it shattered the theory that international experience was a vital prerequisite for applicants.

Unlike incumbent Ian Foster, who assisted former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen for eight years and was involved in two World Cups during that tenure, Robertson learned the craft of selecting, nurturing and empowering young men to make the right decisions on the field by working with New Zealand domestic teams.

Jamie Joseph, who has coached Japan since 2016, was also touted as a frontrunner to replace Foster but a NZ Rugby interview panel comprising Conrad Smith, Mark Robinson, Mike Anthony, Farah Palmer, Bailey Mackey and Eddie Kohlhase liked what Robertson had to say.

What spoke loudest, though, was his CV. It packs a punch.

The NZ Rugby board didn't dither; it listened to what the panel had to say, and ratified Robertson's appointment from next year through to the 2027 World Cup. The deal was done.

Here's a breakdown of what Robertson has achieved in more than 17 years of coaching and playing in professional rugby.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson of the Crusaders breakdances after the Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues last year.

6

Since 2017 the Crusaders have won six Super Rugby titles with Robertson in charge.

The first, against the Lions in Johannesburg, was the only time a New Zealand team had won a final on South African soil.

The Crusaders then defended their crown with victories over the Lions and Jaguares in the finals in Christchurch in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, when the competition morphed into Super Rugby Aotearoa because of the pandemic, the Crusaders were again winners. But they didn't win the trans-Tasman title later that season, missing the final on points differential to the Blues and the Highlanders.

Last year it was business as usual. The Crusaders beat the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland.

2008

Before Robertson was made coach of the Crusaders the team hadn't won a title since 2008, when Robbie Deans was in charge.

Todd Blackadder coached the Crusaders between 2009 and 2016. Although the team only failed to make the playoffs once during his tenure, in 2015, the silverware remained elusive.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury coach Scott Robertson (centre) relaxes after the team beat Tasman in the 2016 final. He is flanked by Joe Maddock (left) and Jason Ryan.

3

Before being in the top job at Canterbury between 2013 and 2016, Robertson worked as an assistant with Canterbury under men such as Rob Penney and Tabai Matson.

Robertson was then automatically appointed Canterbury coach and guided the team to three NPC titles. The sole misfire was in 2014, when Taranaki won the competition.

1

In 2015 and 2016, Robertson took charge of the New Zealand under-20 team with Tana Umaga and Leon MacDonald as his assistants.

Together they struck gold in their first attempt on the big stage. The team beat England in the world under-20 tournament final in Italy. The following year wasn't so flash, with the team finishing fifth.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson arrives for a media conference with NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson in Wellington on Tuesday.

4

NZ Rugby's decision to give Robertson a contract through to the 2027 World Cup – four years in the hot seat – represents a major change in strategy.

In the past coaches have agreed terms for two years, meaning they had to return to their employer to negotiate an extension.

Foster, for example, had to convince NZ Rugby he was the right man to take the team through to the 2023 World Cup in France when he brokered a deal before the All Blacks tour to the northern hemisphere in 2021.

Mark Round Loose forward Scott Robertson played 23 tests for the All Blacks between 1998 and 2002.

2003

An ex-All Black hasn't been in control of the national team since John Mitchell was appointed in late 2001 through to 2003.

Sir Graham Henry replaced Mitchell and stayed for eight years, followed by Hansen (eight years) and now Foster (in his fourth season).

None of the latter three represented the All Blacks.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson likes to spend his recreational time on a paddle board.

974

Loose forward Robertson was the 974th player to represent the All Blacks, making his test debut as a substitute against the Wallabies in Christchurch in 1998.

He replaced openside flanker Mark Carter in the 63rd minute.

It wasn't a memorable result for Robertson or the All Blacks; they surrendered the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 1994. The Wallabies' 27-23 win was their first in Christchurch in 40 years.

23

Robertson played 23 tests between 1998 and 2002. He travelled to the World Cup in Europe in 1999, making one appearance as a replacement against Italy at Huddersfield in England and scored a try in the 101-3 rout at McAlpine Stadium.

86

A foundation player for the Crusaders, Robertson arrived from Tauranga ahead of the inaugural Super Rugby season in 1996 with a love for surfing and rugby. Nothing has changed. He played 86 games for the Crusaders.

He also represented Canterbury and never left Christchurch. He now lives in the seaside suburb of Sumner. Robertson and wife Jane have three sons.

9

During a professional playing career that spanned more than a decade, he left New Zealand for work in destinations such as France and Japan. But it came at a cost to his body.

Before being booked in for a knee replacement last year, Robertson required nine operations on his wonky right knee.