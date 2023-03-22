All Blacks coach in waiting: Scott Robertson gets back to work with Crusaders

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

Scott Robertson stood in front of gathered media at Crusaders HQ on Wednesday morning, donning team kit and ready to take another barrage of questions.

Less than 24 hours had passed since he was named All Blacks coach in waiting. He was “shattered”, but it was important to him to front for his weekly media slot ahead of training.

Robertson was more than happy to answer questions regarding him landing the top job, but he also wanted to make it clear he was back on the tools at Rugby Park and the Crusaders were his priority, starting with preparing for Friday night’s clash with the Brumbies in Christchurch.

“I just want to be really present here at Rugby Park and here with the Crusaders and making sure I do my job here,” he said.

Having originally expected to only be in Wellington on Monday, the appointment process quickly escalated and Robertson didn’t return home to Sumner until Tuesday night.

Emotional and exhausted, there were congratulatory hugs with family members and a brief moment of reflection, before an early night called.

Robertson then pulled on his red and black kit on Wednesday morning, eager to get back to work and see the team he took leave from on Monday to interview for his dream job.

After the Crusaders beat the Blues at Eden Park, Robertson told staff and players of his plan.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

“They said, ‘we're right behind you, and we'd love you to get the job.’ So, I just feel like I can be myself and get on with it. Like I said, I’m back here now, Crusaders coach.”

That said, Robertson does still have the task of locking in his team of assistants for when he takes over the All Blacks at the end of the year.

Asked how much time and energy that was expected to take, Robertson had questions of his own.

“I’ve got a few questions myself, to be honest, around it [the process]. We will do that, we will work behind the scenes. But my main focus here is with the Crusaders and this season.”

Speaking of, Robertson said the early appointment process meant he could do just that, lifting a weight off his shoulders, and the same thing went for the All Blacks.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, pictured in Wellington on Tuesday after being named All Blacks coach from the end of the year.

“They have done this so that we can concentrate, and both parties can go and get on with it.”

In a sign of what’s to come, Robertson fronted more cameras and journalists than he typically would at Rugby Park.

He took questions for 11 and a half minutes. All but a few of them were All Blacks related as he re-lived the conclusion to a process he’d likened to an “election”.

Robertson got emotional discussing the support of his parents and wife Jane, all of whom he notified of the good news via phone shortly before he fronted media in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was really special. Jane was like me, she was relieved. It’s a big, because if you don’t get the job, you’re on the road. She can be home now with the family, that was a big one,” Robertson said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, with his wife Jane and their two sons, celebrate the team’s Super Rugby Aotearoa title in 2021 at Orangetheory Stadium.

When it came to parents Jo and Mo, who had nervously been pacing around their Sumner house waiting for their phone to buzz, Robertson had his work cut out convincing them the job was, this time, his for real.

“Are you sure?” his father asked him three times.

“Mate, dad, yeah, I am,” Robertson replied, to which Mo pointed out it hadn’t yet hit the news.

“I said ‘we haven't even had media yet’. It was entertaining.”

As for how Crusaders players planned to greet him after his media commitments, pivot Fergus Burke suggested their thoroughly deserving coach would receive a heck of a reception.

There was talk of “man hugs”. Although hard-nosed All Blacks loose forward Ethan Blackadder had something else in mind.

“A big, stiff handshake and a ‘well done, mate’.”