Finding assistants next big task for future All Blacks coach Scott Robertson

Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks coach-in-waiting Scott Robertson is unlikely to knock on unfamiliar doors when he launches his recruitment drive for assistants.

Although Crusaders boss Robertson has yet to confirm who will be on his coaching staff when he replaces incumbent Ian Foster in 2024, he won't risk signing anyone who doesn't align with his coaching philosophies.

In August, before NZ Rugby changed its mind and decided not to sack Foster and replace him with Robertson during the Rugby Championship, the latter is understood to have lined-up Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland, Jason Ryan and Scott Hansen to be his assistants.

Now that NZ Rugby has confirmed Robertson will be locked in as All Blacks coach until the 2027 World Cup in Australia, he can begin his search in the knowledge he has the backing of his employer.

READ MORE:

* How a hectic 48 hours ended in Scott Robertson's awkward coronation as All Blacks coach

* Joe Schmidt a potential wild card as NZ Rugby hunts for new All Blacks coach

* Scott Robertson keen for Crusaders to embrace 'farewell factor' in Super Rugby Pacific



“I've got a few questions myself, to be honest, around it,” Robertson said in reference to who his assistants will be. “We will do that, we will work in behind the scenes but my main focus here is with the Crusaders, and this season.”

It's worth noting that when Robertson missed out to Foster for the All Blacks job in late 2019, he had MacDonald, Holland and Ryan on his list, along with Scott McLeod, who was already in the All Blacks set-up as defence coach.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson were coaching rivals on Saturday night but could team up with the All Blacks.

MacDonald, Holland and Ryan had previously assisted Robertson with the Crusaders and Canterbury. MacDonald and Holland are now the Blues and Hurricanes head coaches, respectively, while Ryan joined the All Blacks staff last season after Foster sacked forwards coach John Plumtree.

Speculation MacDonald is being chased by Scotland, who may part ways with coach Gregor Townsend after the World Cup in France later this year, could result in Robertson having to cast his net wider if MacDonald leaves New Zealand.

Robertson knows the value of having offsiders he trusts and can cover potential blind spots; he won't sign anyone or can't work within his ecosystem, or doesn't have the respect of the players.

Andrew Goodman, now employed as the backs and attack coach at Irish club Leinster, was highly regarded by Robertson during several seasons at the Crusaders and could be targeted for a return.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ronan O’Gara (left) assisted Scott Robertson at the Crusaders in 2018 and 2019.

Former Ireland first five-eighth Ronan O'Gara, a member of the Crusaders coaching staff in 2018 and 2019, is now head coach of French side La Rochelle.

Fiery outbursts aside – he was served with a 10-week ban in November for what he believed was a "private conversation'' with the head of referees in France – O'Gara could be a very useful addition for Robertson.

Whether NZ Rugby would accommodate a foreign coach is unclear, although it should be noted that Australian Mick Byrne was a long-term member of Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen's staff as a skills coach.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leon MacDonald now coaches the Blues after previously assisting Scott Robertson at the Crusaders.

There is more certainty around Joe Schmidt, currently employed as the All Blacks attack coach and one of three selectors. He has declared he won't be involved with the team beyond the World Cup.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has said he hasn't been approached by Robertson: "No, I don't anticipate getting one [a call] either.''

Japan coach Jamie Joseph and his assistant Tony Brown, both former All Blacks, were in the mix to replace Foster but will be free agents unless they re-sign with Japan beyond the World Cup.

Brown declined invitations from Foster and Robertson to be a member of their staff when they pitched for the All Blacks job in 2019, with Brown electing to remain loyal to Joseph.

Innovative and highly regarded for his work with backlines, Brown could potentially be approached by Robertson, again.

In November 2019 Robertson stated he and Brown had “planned for a while to work together” before Brown decided to stick with Joseph.

“He showed his hand to work with Jamie – and his loyalty,” Robertson said. “I appreciate it was a tough call for him to make to me.”