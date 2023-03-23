The Podium: Tough six weeks ahead for All Blacks after Scott Robertson appointment

Scott Robertson will take over as All Blacks coach following the Rugby World Cup

There will be a month of hard conversations for the All Blacks following the appointment of a new coach, but they will need to turn their attention the to Rugby World Cup once the drama has died down, former All Black-turned-rugby pundit Jeff Wilson says.

Scott Robertson was named on Tuesday as the next All Blacks coach, to take over after the Rugby World Cup. His appointment comes after weeks of speculation, and after current coach Ian Foster blasted the process before saying he would not seek re-appointment.

supplied Sky Sport commentator Jeff Wilson said players need to get out and play their best rugby to prove they belong in a Robertson coached All Blacks team.

Wilson told The Podium podcast the next five to six weeks will be tough for Foster because of “some difficult conversations that will happen about the future”, but Foster will look to get the best out of the players during the Rugby Championship and finish his All Blacks coaching career “on a high”.

Wilson hopes the players and coaches will get back to enjoying the game and the environment once “the noise and some of the responsibilities” have been addressed. But the Sky Sport commentator spoke to Foster a few weeks ago and said he’s in a good place.

“I think there's a weight off his [Foster’s] shoulders,” Wilson said.

“But there's always pressure on the All Blacks … as a player, and as a coach.”

Getty Images All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will want to end career on a “high” with World Cup victory.

One question that remains is whether players will still have a job post-Rugby World Cup and under Robertson’s management team. As a former player, Wilson said it’s up to the athletes to play their best rugby, regardless of who the coach is and prove they deserve to be on the field.

“As a player, your responsibility is to go out there and be the best player you possibly can at any level,” he said.

“The one thing you can control as an athlete is how you come into an environment, the form you show … you take the doubt out of their mind about whether or not you should be an All Black again.

“If you continue to perform and be the best you can be, the coach actually isn't part of the conversation because you've earned the right to be an All Black.”

While it’s been a tough three years for the All Blacks and rugby because of Covid, the side is still in the top three in the world, Wilson said.

“They are capable of going to the Rugby World Cup ... and winning. Are they favourites? No. Are they second favourites? Probably not. But on any given day the All Blacks can win,” he said.

“I don’t think we should rule out the fact that we could be World Cup champions at the end of the year and that’s what Scott Robertson’s inheriting.”

