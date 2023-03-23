Scott Robertson's right-hand man at the Crusaders talks All Blacks

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and assistant coach Scott Hansen could work together with the All Blacks from 2024.

Nobody should be caught off guard if Scott Robertson’s right-hand man at the Crusaders is confirmed as one of his All Blacks assistants in the coming weeks.

That would be Scott Hansen, the man who masterminded the Blues’ demise in last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final, and has worked under the All Blacks coach in waiting both with Canterbury and the Crusaders.

“I’m a pretty loyal guy, I know who I am aligned with,” Hansen said when asked if it would be an easy decision to join Robertson, if given the opportunity.

Hansen was speaking ahead of the Crusaders’ captain’s run at Orangetheory Stadium on Thursday, a couple of days after Robertson also used the word “loyal” when discussing the team he’d put together to take over the All Blacks at the end of the year.

In addition to Hansen, Blues coach Leon MacDonald, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, who on Thursday said he hadn’t heard from Robertson in two months, and current All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan have been linked to his team.

“I’ve coached with Ray for a long time, both Canterbury and the Crusaders. We’ve got a lot of trust in each other and Ray has mentioned that word this week – loyalty – and I’m pretty loyal to Ray.

“So, what the following weeks look like, they will pan out in due course.”

1 NEWS Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup.

Having worked under Robertson with Canterbury in 2013 and 2014, the Linwood stalwart has been instrumental to the Crusaders’ success since returning to Christchurch from Japan and re-linking with Robertson ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

He’s the bloke who sits to the right of Robertson in the coaching box, the stone-faced member of the coaching staff who barely bats an eyelid during a game, the one who told Robertson to sit down during the whirlwind second half of the Crusaders’ narrow win over the Blues at Eden Park last weekend.

“Mate, I can’t,” Robertson told Hansen, who is charged with putting the team’s game plans together.

It was Hansen who Robertson hailed after they rolled into Eden Park and dismantled the Blues in last year’s final, after he spent more than a month plotting the Auckland-based team’s demise.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Crusaders assistant coach Scott Hansen, left, and head coach Scott Robertson.

“When you work well, and put in good work, there is a coaching saying around – ‘people want you’,” Hansen said.

The Crusaders marked Robertson’s rise to All Blacks coach with a presentation at the team’s Rugby Park HQ on Wednesday.

Captain Scott Barrett spoke on behalf of the team, and presented the man who has guided them to six titles in as many years with a gift.

“Scooter said some words around congratulations, we care for you, we’re proud of you. But, now, let’s focus back in,” Hansen said, stressing a line had been drawn in the sand.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor, left, and assistant coach Scott Hansen at a training session at Rugby Park last year.

“We’ve got guys like Sam Whitelock and Scooter that will do that for us. And Ray has already said that now the focus has to be [Super Rugby].”

Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga, who has played all but his first season (2016) of Super Rugby under Robertson, said his head coach was emotional during the presentation.

“Just because we are in together every day. We understand the ups and downs of the job as a head coach and players. But we are just one big family at the Crusaders, when one succeeds we all succeed."