All Blacks and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot re-signs until 2026

The Highlanders have been given a boost before their derby against the high-flying Hurricanes on Saturday.

Powerhouse prop Ethan de Groot has re-signed until with the Highlanders, Southland and New Zealand Rugby until 2026 as he continues to develop into a top test front-rower.

“It was an easy decision to stay in New Zealand, all I want to do is play for my country and represent my home region,” de Groot said in a statement.

The 24-year-old is in excellent form for the Highlanders after bouncing back from a setback in his young All Blacks career last year.

The Southlander was omitted from the All Blacks squad to face Ireland, but subsequently won a recall and was a key part of the side’s improved set-piece work in the second half of 2022.

He has carried that standard into Super Rugby Pacific, with the Highlanders scrum edging New Zealand opponents early in the campaign despite issues with the rest of their game.

De Groot also dominated Moana Pasifika’s scrum last Friday, setting up a high-quality duel against the Hurricanes’ Tyrel Lomax this weekend.

Lomax also re-signed with NZ Rugby two weeks ago, giving incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson some certainty in the propping department.

Robertson faces something of a rebuild job in the tight five, with locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock all but certain to wind up their test careers following the Rugby World Cup.