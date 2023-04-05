All Blacks Barometer: Who's in the 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

Sam Cane will be out to prove he deserves to captain the All Blacks at the World Cup in France.

ANALYSIS: We are six rounds deep into Super Rugby Pacific, and it's time to add fire to the conversation about contenders for the All Blacks' 33-man World Cup squad.

With the tournament to be staged in September and October, All Blacks coach Ian Foster, along with fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan, will have been monitoring the form of candidates who could make the cut ahead of the trek to France.

No-one said this would be easy for Foster and co. It won't be.

In addition to keeping an eye on the climbing injury toll across the five New Zealand franchises, he must take into account the form fluctuations of star players and ask whether potential bolters can really make a difference in the crunch games.

Let's be honest. Foster would have already ring-fenced a core group of players he believes are capable of providing a spine of steel in his team. Providing they are fit, of course.

Then he has to get down to the nitty-gritty and, potentially, make a number of bold calls. If he has to roll the dice and take a punt on an uncapped player ahead of an experienced operator, then so be it. This is no time to be meek.

Here's a look at a potential All Blacks squad ahead of round seven of SRP. The majority of players who have recently been unavailable due to injury have not been picked. Once declared fit, they will be considered. The race is on.

If Will Jordan were healthy, he would almost certainly be on this list. But he isn't, due to the migraine-related issue that has plagued him for around six months.

Wing Sevu Reece's season is over because of a knee injury, which means he won’t have the chance to avenge the disappointment of losing the semi to England at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Shaun Stevenson's performances for the Chiefs can't be ignored, so he snaps up the No 15 spot. Stephen Perofeta's form has been topsy-turvy up the road in Blues land, but he gets the nod as back-up to Stevenson.

Salesi Rayasi has impressed for the Hurricanes. He will be one to monitor as the season continues to unfold.

Injuries have blown a major hole in the country's midfield stocks, with All Blacks Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea unavailable for varying periods of time throughout SRP.

The biggest movers have been the uncapped Billy Proctor and Dallas McLeod at the Hurricanes and Crusaders, respectively.

Centre Rieko Ioane wasn't great for the Blues in the fixture against the Chiefs last weekend, but can still splinter defences when his A-game is on show.

Damian McKenzie is clearly the hottest No 10 right now. He slots right in there.

Established test players Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett have had their issues over the last couple of rounds. But class is permanent and form is temporary, right?

Mo’unga and Barrett must prove that’s the case, if they're to blow McKenzie off his perch.

The Hurricanes have two first-fives injured, with Brett Cameron and Ruben Love in that category. The lack of depth at No 10 in New Zealand, outside the big guns, is a worry.

Foster will be praying McKenzie, Mo’unga, Barrett and Perofeta, who is very capable at first-five as well as fullback, remain fit.

Aaron Smith is still the king of the chirpy chaps in the No 9 jerseys.

Fellow All Blacks Brad Weber and Finlay Christie have been solid, too, and we are yet to see if Folau Fakatava can establish himself as a World Cup contender after his knee injury late last year.

Cortez Ratima and Cam Roigard are talented. Watch them. Veteran All Black TJ Perenara is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, so hasn’t been considered.

Specialist openside flanker Sam Cane was forced out of the All Blacks' northern tour due to injury and the longer off-season appears to have done him a heap of good.

It’s unlikely to surprise many people that the energetic Ardie Savea has locked down the No 8 job.

Injuries to Ethan Blackadder and Akira Ioane rule them out of contention at this point. Had Blackadder been fit, he would be the No 6.

Shannon Frizell, having recently returned from the casualty ward, gets the nod because of his reputation more than recent deeds.

Key All Blacks lineout ace Sam Whitelock is missing because of a broken hand and two-test rep Josh Lord is also unavailable for the Chiefs. Ditto for Josh Dickson at the Highlanders.

You can't go past Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick as the premium locks in the land. Patrick Tuipulotu returned from injury last weekend. Is the jury out on him? Yes. He's in the plenty-to-prove category.

With All Blacks Fletcher Newell and George Bower injured (the former won't reappear in SRP again this year), there's only one Crusaders player in this group. That's Joe Moody, at loosehead prop.

He squeaks past Ethan de Groot to get the No 1 jersey, but only just.

Samisoni Taukei'aho locks down the starting spot as hooker, with his All Blacks comrades Codie Taylor and Dane Coles filling the next two spots.

But we all know how quickly this could change, given the number of injuries that have swept through the New Zealand SRP teams.

Aumua could be a real cracker off the bench at the World Cup. Consistency is now vital for the powerful ball runner.