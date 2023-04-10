Ex-All Black Carlos Spencer says Richie Mo'unga should be No 10 at World Cup

While Beauden Barrett struggles for form in Super Rugby Pacific, Richie Mo'unga gets a tick of approval

Ex-All Black Carlos Spencer has already seen enough from Richie Mo'unga to endorse him as the All Blacks No 10 ahead of the World Cup in France.

Given the fluctuating fortunes of top candidates Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Mo'unga in Super Rugby Pacific, there has been no shortage of heated debate about who has been the best first five-eighth in New Zealand in recent weeks.

With seven rounds of SRP already gone, All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his fellow selectors are likely to have compiled a list of potential candidates to bring back the Webb Ellis Cup following the global tournament in September and October.

Although the question of who should play at first-five has been a focus of robust public discussion, former test No 10 Spencer, who was labelled King Carlos during his playing days, says he wouldn't hesitate to thrust Mo'unga into the key position and then build a team around him.

“I have already got confidence to pick my number one right now - and that's Richie,” Spencer said on Sky Sport's The Breakdown show.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Carlos Spencer believes the All Blacks’ game plan doesn’t give Richie Mo'unga (right) enough freedom on attack.

“I just think he's earned that. I think he's the form first-five at the moment and has been all year, for me. Okay, Damian has been pretty good as well but I think we have to go for an outright first-five with the World Cup.

“But in saying that I would also like to also have D-Mac there, on the pitch as well, as my second No 10 but playing at fullback. We can set up a double-sided attack with those two either side.”

Last weekend Mo'unga and Barrett played for the Crusaders and Blues, respectively, while McKenzie and his Chiefs team had the bye.

The Crusaders were far from convincing during their 38-21 win over the win-less Moana Pasifika in Christchurch on Friday night, and the Blues walloped the Rebels 54-17 in Melbourne on Saturday.

Mo'unga and Barrett both started in the key playmaker's job for their respective teams.

Before the bye, McKenzie had been lighting-up the competition with his willingness to attack and relatively low error-rate compared to those of Mo'unga and Barrett.

But Spencer, who played 35 tests for the All Blacks between 1995 and 2004, says Mo'unga has done enough to be the test first-five.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Beauden Barrett got a tick of approval from coach Leon MacDonald after the Blues beat the Rebels 54-17 in Melbourne.

McKenzie and Barrett would still be in his match-day 23, however. Although he admitted Barrett's form had not been sharp during SRP, Spencer said the 112-test veteran should still be considered.

“Beaudie has got to be in there somewhere,” Spencer added. “I think we are going to need that experience, we are going to need his composure, we are going to need his leadership.

“Especially in big games and tight games.'”

After watching his team thump the Rebels at the weekend, Blues coach Leon MacDonald suggested Barrett didn't deserve the criticism he copped after the 20-13 loss to the Chiefs in the previous round.

“I thought his game was fantastic,” MacDonald told media after the fixture in Melbourne. “He’s a quality player and every player has moments where they’re not at their best in any sport.

“The sign of the champion that he is, he didn’t flinch the whole week. I thought he was fantastic in the way he led our team, drove the strategy really well and he just got on with his business.''

Bruce Lim/Photosport Damian McKenzie has been in excellent form for the Chiefs in 2023.

Spencer, however, said Mo'unga was a busier ball carrier and better at beating tacklers. He also noted Barrett was reluctant to throw himself at the defensive line and seemed shy of making contact.

“He's (Mo'unga) more of a threat,” Spencer added. “Beauden to me at the moment looks hesitant. He is lacking a little bit of confidence.

“It looks like to me he doesn't want to take contact, so he is not taking the ball to the line. I can't remember one instance last night (when the Blues played the Rebels) where he actually took the ball to the line and got tackled or made contact with a defender.”

Spencer also questioned whether the All Blacks had the right game plan to ensure they got the best out of Mo'unga and his attacking instincts.

Unlike at the Crusaders, where Mo'unga has the freedom to use his dancing feet and eye for the gap to make line breaks, Spencer said the All Blacks were more structured.

That, in turn, means Mo'unga was constrained from adding more venom to the attack.

Asked if he had been given the “car keys” to the All Blacks, Spencer replied in the negative: “I don't think he has, no. I think they have got a bit of stranglehold on the way he is playing at the moment.”