All Blacks Barometer: Who's in the 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

All Blacks coach will be hoping a group of key players make a return during the second half of Super Rugby Pacific.

ANALYSIS: If Ian Foster was instructed to release an All Blacks 33-man squad for the World Cup today, he could stop the nation in its tracks.

There would be no lack of intrigue.

With eight of the 15 rounds in Super Rugby Pacific completed, Foster has been able to get a decent sighter on who may travel to the tournament in France.

Yet he will be grateful that there's so much of the regular season, to be followed by the playoffs, left to be completed.

Injuries have punched a hole in the list of All Blacks with the Crusaders, especially, having a number of men forced out of the competition for varying periods of time.

It's difficult to get a gauge on someone's form if they are still on the physiotherapist's bench, or booking to see a specialist for more scans.

That's why the next tier of players are so vital. While they may not have a large tally of test caps on the resume, or have a long history of playing in finals footy, Foster can't ignore what they offer.

Picking a squad can be a hell of a job. Foster and his fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan know that at times it pays to be conservative and keep the faith in an old head, even if his form has been underwhelming.

But no-one needs to remind them that they should be bold. The World Cup, to be played in September and October, is shaping as the most competitive yet.

Here's a look at a potential All Blacks squad. Players that have recently been forced to sit on the sidelines due to injuries in recent weeks have paid the price.

This is about the incumbents who are available now. Yes, we know the Crusaders will be welcoming back a pile of All Blacks in the weeks ahead, but this is about the present.

Hence, some stars have missed the cut this week.

Back three

Big names Sevu Reece and Will Jordan have missed the cut because the former won't play again this year (knee injury), and the latter has yet to be perform in Super Rugby Pacific due to an inner-ear issue.

Beauden Barrett may be expected to start at fullback when the test programme cranks up, but given he's been at No 10 for the Blues he hasn't been considered for that job.

The Chiefs' Shaun Stevenson has done enough to dig in at No 15. Hurricanes left wing Salesi Rayasi takes that job from Caleb Clarke.

Midfield

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane make the cut for the starting spots, with David Havili, who returned from injury prior to the Crusaders' bye, back in the mix.

A bunch of All Blacks remain on the list of wounded, and that rules them out of consideration, for now: when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea return to play, expect major changes in this category.

Until then, this is what has been served up.

Moana Pasifika's Levi Aumua, who could play for the All Blacks, Tonga or Samoa, has yet to announce where his allegiances lie ahead of the global tournament. He’s well worth keeping an eye on. For now, though, this is about looking at men who are ready to roll for the ABs.

First five-eighth

You can't go past Damian McKenzie for the prized No 10 spot. This is judged on form, remember, not reputations. Richie Mo'unga has been better than Beauden Barrett, but it's impossible to shunt McKenzie down the order.

Three-test All Black Stephen Perofeta, who can play fullback and first five-eighth, drifts off the list to make room for the Hurricanes' Aidan Morgan.

Halfback

Aaron Smith retains his place at the top of the halfback leaderboard, while Cameron Roigard wins recognition for his efforts at the Hurricanes.

Roigard shifts up the order, in place of Finlay Christie. Is that tough on Christie? Yes, but Roigard has been in decent touch for the Hurricanes. Still no TJ Perenara, who is recovering from the Achilles tendon injury he picked up playing for the All Blacks against England on the northern tour.

Loose forwards

Sam Cane continues to hold his spot as the leading No 7, ahead of Dalton Papali'i.

You have to give Cane credit. Is there a player in New Zealand that is under more scrutiny than the Chiefs man? Cane, for now, is doing his talking on the grass.

Shannon Frizell is elevated into the starting No 6 place. His Highlanders captain and team-mate Billy Harmon is making his presence known, with his fine work ethic.

The Chiefs' Pita Gus Sowakula was a brute with the ball against the Hurricanes last weekend, and is pushing for a place among the frontrunners.

Ethan Blackadder and Akira Ioane don't get a look in because of injuries.

Lock

Well, look at this. With Sam Whitelock on the cusp of a return for the Crusaders, we couldn't resist selecting him on reputation and form prior to a hand injury forcing him to stand down in recent weeks.

Given everything he offers on and off the park, he’s one of those blokes you have to pick if he’s almost fully fit. A bit like when the injured Brodie Retallick was named in the ABs squad for the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

Whitelock is back-up to the impressive duo of Scott Barrett and Retallick. The Hurricanes' James Blackwell nudges his way on to the list, recognition for his consistent efforts.

Prop

A swap at loosehead prop results in Ethan de Groot taking over from Joe Moody. The big mover is the Hurricanes' Xavier Numia.

All Blacks tighthead Fletcher Newell can't be considered because he's gone from the competition due to a foot injury. George Bower is also gone from contention, with news on Wednesday he is out for the rest of the year with a knee injury.

Hooker

You wouldn't want to get between Asafo Aumua and the tryline. Ball carrying isn't exactly a hooker's core role, but this guy is like an extra loose forward when he finds space and puts down the hammer.

So he pushes his way into the top three in this category.