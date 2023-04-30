How NZ Rugby is fighting back to prevent future All Blacks heading offshore

NZ Rugby wants to keep its best talent by opening-up pathways for promising players who could represent the All Blacks.

It's unlikely Matt Sexton's name will feature in the public domain whenever a new All Black is revealed, or NZ Rugby re-signs a test star.

Sexton may play a role in ensuring a young man stays in New Zealand, and is eligible to be developed at the elite level, but by the time the rough edges have been scraped-off the individuals the NZ Rugby high performance player and development manager is well down the path of seeking fresh talent.

A former Crusaders and Canterbury hooker, Sexton is ensconced in the heart of the relentless battle of trying to keep the best rugby players in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round six

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Players will be paid in NZ Rugby's new elite women's competition

* 'Super Round' officially scrapped as Super Rugby trans-Tasman draw finalised



What is certain is that NZ Rugby can't keep the lot. The global market is so big, and there's too much money sloshing around, but if people such as Sexton can be innovative and develop a compelling sales pitch, maybe NZ Rugby can keep many of its best young players in New Zealand.

The big carrots are the All Blacks, and the five Super Rugby franchises. Sexton and NZ Rugby can help make the dream a reality.

Since the sport turned professional in the late 1995 NZ Rugby has rarely wavered in terms of trying to retain its best players, but the big game changer since 2020 has been the pandemic.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes back Harry Godfrey has been in the National Development Contract group for two years. He recently signed with the Hurricanes through to the end of 2025.

Although NZ Rugby has always had to contend with foreign bidders stealing their cattle to play in Japan, Europe, the United States and even the Shute Shield premier club competition in Sydney, it could still keep the players by telling them they could aim for the national age-group teams at home and chase a professional contract.

The arrival of Covid-19, however, changed everything; the effect on all rugby programmes in New Zealand was immediate.

In addition to forcing NZ Rugby to slash jobs, and bleed tens of millions dollars, the pandemic prevented age-group teams participating in domestic competitions and attending tournaments overseas.

"Essentially all of our representative and development programmes for that emerging talent, and our confirmed talent, got binned,'' Sexton said.

David Hallett/Stuff NZ Rugby high performance player and development manager Matt Sexton. FILE PHOTO

NZ Rugby could only look north with envy as the Six Nations under-20 tournament, which was canned in 2020 because of the virus, cranked-up in the ensuing years to enable those countries to develop talent ahead of the World Cup in France later this year.

The World Rugby under-20 championships, usually staged annually, were also suspended between 2020 and 2022. The event will recommence will be staged in South Africa in June and July.

As part of its post-Covid recovery plan, NZ Rugby was forced to act. It created the National Development Contract system to accelerate the growth of high potential players by immersing them in Super Rugby franchises, alongside seasoned pros and coaching staff.

Before the pandemic NZ Rugby had a scaled-back programme of 10 weeks for high potential under-20 players, but the NDC offers more.

Stuff NZ Rugby hopes its age-group teams will produce stars for the future, such as All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea.

The NDC is essentially fulltime from the start of the offseason, when the All Blacks are on leave. When the calendar coincides with the start of the university year the programme drops down to two or three times a week to allow the players to work and study.

Up to 25 places are available in the NDC, five for each Super Rugby franchise which can nominate candidates and generally from the under-20 age-group. Last year 18 of 23 players in the programme made their Super Rugby debuts.

Sexton said competitions like the MLR in the United States have a tendency to target players who are no longer teenagers, and says there were 64 transfers from New Zealand in the last 12 months.

"Which is a big chunk of players. Which is concerning. That is our replacement player pool, so it is really challenging.

"We lose a lot of players in that middle-tier, from that sort of 21 age-group, to offshore markets. So we have to constantly fill some seats with players that are heading to MLR (in the United States) or Japan and that sort of thing.

"In the past they been our replacement players, so we need to give these guys good opportunities to get ready, quickly.''

1 NEWS The All Blacks forwards coach is spending a week with his beloved Sydenham Rugby Club before returning to focus on the RWC.

Many provincial unions have academies, as do the Super Rugby franchises, and they feed into the pathway programmes - provided the players don't up sticks and head overseas.

In Sexton's words the NDC contracts are "not life-changing money'' but the message is clear: do the graft and there's a decent chance of being offered a deal with your Super Rugby franchise.

A prime example is talented back Harry Godfrey, who earlier this month signed with the Hurricanes through to the end of 2025.

The 20-year-old Hawke's Bay provincial player is also in the NZ under-20 wider squad, and likely to be picked for the world championship in South Africa.

"There is a constant barrage on our players, which is why we need to keep developing depth,'' Sexton noted.

"Harry Godfrey is a great example of a guy that is in his second year in the NDC programme, and you can see with that immersion alongside good players (at the Hurricanes) they can get up to speed pretty quickly.''

Annette Turnbull-Dew/Stuff Matt Sexton played for Canterbury and the Crusaders.

Although the NZ under-20s played Australian and Pacific Island teams following the pandemic, they haven't clashed with northern teams since 2019. And that is far from ideal. NZ Rugby knows that if its players are to be the full product, they can't afford to be exposed against opponents who play a different style.

Last year the Six Nations under-20 teams, along with South Africa and Georgia, also played in a summer series in Italy. South Africa was the only team to finish unbeaten.

Having acknowledged the northern countries will have had a significant head start ahead of the world under-20 championships, NZ Rugby last year sent a national under-19 squad to South Africa for a four-match tour.

Many of those players are likely to feature in the NZ under-20 team, which will be coached by NZ Sevens men's boss Clark Laidlaw, to play two tests against Australia before the world championships.

The big reveal in South Africa will be whether New Zealand, despite its isolation, can stick with the big guns from up north.

"I guess the great litmus test will be to see where our game is at,'' Sexton admitted.

"I think, from that, we will either be in great shape or have a bit of work to do and have to put together some initiatives to make sure we are up to speed.''