All Blacks always first as Leon MacDonald tackles ‘dream job’ under Scott Robertson

Leon MacDonald had options in his rugby coaching future, including an exciting Scotland team that looks to have turned the corner in the international arena. But when push came to shove there was only ever one avenue he wanted to head down for his next move.

The Blues head coach was on Wednesday confirmed as part of Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s new All Blacks coaching setup that will officially start work in their new roles on November 1, but in reality will be plotting the post-World Cup future of New Zealand’s finest long before then.

As had been widely anticipated MacDonald comes in alongside Jason Holland (Hurricanes), Scott Hansen (Crusaders) and incumbent national forwards coach Jason Ryan as Robertson’s assistants for the next cycle, with the entire group essentially promoted out of the Super Rugby system.

MacDonald, like Robertson, has been highly successful at the franchise level, and had been strongly linked with the Scotland head coach job expected to be available post-World Cup. But the man who has overseen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes at the Blues since stepping into the role in 2019 told media at franchise headquarters on Thursday it had been a one-horse race in terms of his next step.

“I had chats with a few different people because you just didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said of the climate of uncertainty prior to Robertson’s confirmation as Ian Foster’s successor. “It was a good chance to have a think about what was next.

“But the All Blacks was always going to be the pinnacle – the dream job. Once this role became a little bit clearer around where we’re heading, the other options weren’t as seriously considered.”

1 NEWS Scott Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup in France, replacing Ian Foster.

And MacDonald had no qualms about the step “backwards” into an assistant’s role which he confirmed went all the way back to 2019 when Robertson first put together his preferred coaching group.

“You’ve got to be really, really ready to be a head coach of the All Blacks,“ he said. “It’s definitely not one to rush into. I think Razor has done his time, he’s ready, he’s got the runs on the board. An assistant's role suits me. I’m proud of what we’ve done here at the Blues, and this is a nice progression for me.”

MacDonald said he was “confident” stepping into the role running the attack, with support from Holland, and confirmed he also hoped to take on selector’s duties as well.

“I’ve always been a selector,” he said. “I see it as an important part of coaching – getting the right players in the room is where it starts and if you get that wrong you’re always chasing. I’d like to be in the discussion, though we haven’t had formal talks around that yet.”

MacDonald felt Robertson had put together a strong support crew, with good connections among all the assistants, and said he hoped to help put a succession plan in place at the Blues before stepping away, Though he stopped short of indicating it would be hard not to start planning for next year immediately.

“We’ve got so much going on here with the Blues. We’re right at the pointy end of the season, a month or two away from the playoffs, and it’s going to come round quickly. There’s a big break between the end of Super Rugby and when we officially start on November 1, so there will be plenty of time for planning then,

“I really want to make sure I do the right thing and get that title with the Blues.”

MacDonald paid tribute to his many rugby influences, from Kieran Keane who kick-started both his playing and coaching careers, to his “friend and mentor” Robbie Deans, who had taught him so much in the special environments that was the Crusaders.

He also confirmed his connections with Holland stretched back a while.

“I’ve rubbed shoulders with Alfie throughout the years. I actually played cricket against him many years ago when he was with Taranaki and I was Marlborough … he’s a great guy who thinks about the game in a similar way to myself.”

Holland, soon after, also recalled their first meeting on the cricket field in a Hawke Cup encounter: “He was 16, and must have been a couple of years younger than me. He was pretty talented. I was ‘keeper. I’m sure he nicked one to me and didn’t walk. That’s all I remember.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jason Holland and Scott Robertson are teaming up again.

Holland was “honoured” to join a group he felt comfortable getting to work with.

“There are some great rugby heads,” he added. “There will be an attitude among those boys that you want to be challenged, and you’re happy to go into somebody else’s area and challenge them. We’ll all have our own ideas and our philosophies are all similar, but we’ll be in a space where we challenge each other.”

Holland, like MacDonald, had no problem heading back to a more specialist role, and said he was invigorated by the prospect of innovating on attack with the best players in New Zealand. “Our ability to be good athletes, beat defenders and use our skill level is massive, no matter how we are going to play. We’ve got to nail that detail down once we finish the Super campaigns and get really aligned around what winning looks like. That’s something Razor is really good at.”

It’s an interesting dynamic for sure. Holland, MacDonald and Robertson will remain heated rivals as they each chase Super Rugby titles to bow out on, before coming together in the name of their country. “We’ve got a Super job to do first,” reflected Holland. “We’ll compete hard the next 7-8 weeks, then the mind will change to really studying the game again.”