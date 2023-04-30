All Blacks: Can painful World Cup lessons help Ian Foster harvest gold in France?

Dejected All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (right) and coach Sir Graham Henry face the music after the 20-18 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinal in Cardiff in 2007.

ANALYSIS: It can be an edgy past-time to chunter on about the All Blacks' great World Cup drought that lasted 24 years.

While some New Zealanders would rather eat tinfoil than talk about rugby, others can't wait to inflict misery on themselves by peering down memory lane to ruminate on what went wrong at five consecutive World Cups.

Fun for some, painful for others.

It could be viewed as madness to create angst for oneself by asking why a coach did this, or a player did that during a failed campaign. Yet, for some folks, there's where the sweet juice is. They want to argue and bicker with their mates about the injustices, confusing selections, misfires and controversies.

Believe it or not, they enjoy it.

Perhaps these conversations should also come with a health warning; no-one in their right mind wants to see a red-faced old party blowing his or her stack to the point that they have to be directed to the nearest accident and emergency department.

Just to recap. After thumping France 29-9 in the inaugural World Cup final in 1987 the All Blacks failed to secure the Webb Ellis Cup at the 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2007 tournaments.

Which made the success in the 2011 final, a nerve-shredding 8-7 win over France in Auckland, all the more memorable. Four years later, in London, the All Blacks defended their title by beating Australia 34-17 at Twickenham.

The highs were followed by a massive low, when in 2019, England beat the All Blacks in the semifinal in Yokohama. Tears? There were plenty from the players, and probably more than a few of those fans who flew to Japan with the intention of seeing the men in black in the final.

Now All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his assistants are digging in for another campaign as they prepare for the World Cup in France September and October.

If they look to the past, they might harvest lessons for the future.

Stu Forster/Getty Images All Blacks wing Ben Smith dives over to score a try during the 40-17 win over Wales in the bronze medal match at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

2019

After this World Cup in Japan, Sir Steve Hansen admitted to Ben Smith that he made the wrong decision by dropping him.

Instead of starting Smith at fullback or wing for the crunch games, Hansen elected to reward Beauden Barrett with the No 15 jersey and put Sevu Reece and George Bridge on the wings.

We all know how that turned out. The ABs got crunched in the semi against England, losing 19-7. Smith looked a million bucks when he got to play on the right wing in the bronze medal game against Wales, but by then the horse had bolted.

2015.

The All Blacks, captained by Richie McCaw, swept through the tournament unbeaten. No complaints here.

David Rogers/Stuff All Blacks captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup after the 8-7 victory over France in the 2011 final in Auckland.

2011

Sir Graham Henry sweated bullets during the win over France in the final at Eden Park. We all did, to be fair.

Henry had to do this the hard way. First-fives Dan Carter, Colin Slade and Aaron Cruden suffered serious leg injuries, and withdrew from active duty, while McCaw played most of the tournament with a broken bone in his foot.

PHOTOSPORT All Blacks lock Chris Jack looks to the sky after the 20-18 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinal in Cardiff in 2007.

2007

This tournament marked the lowest point in the All Blacks' World Cup history.

The shock 20-18 loss to France in the quarterfinal in Cardiff remains one of the darkest days. The All Blacks didn't have a Plan B for when things came unstuck. Yes, they got a rough ride from referee Wayne Barnes, but that's a conversation for another day. It pays to look in the mirror, first.

RAY KENNEDY/Stuff Tana Umaga tries to avoid a tackle by Matteo Mazzantini of Italy during a pool game in 2003.

2003

The hottest topic during the event in Australia was Tana Umaga's knee.

Whether the big bruiser of a midfielder would be fit for the semi against Australia in Sydney became a rolling news bulletin, and coach John Mitchell wasn't prepared to take the risk. Leon MacDonald started at centre.

Not that the selection had a bearing on the result. The Wallabies were simply too good, triumphing 22-10.

1999

Another capitulation to the French, this time in the semi.

The Frenchies won 43-31 after trailing by 14 points early in the second half in London. When Les Bleus hustled their way back into thecon, the glassy-eyed All Blacks looked bewildered and out of ideas.

A bit like 2007, really.

JOHN SELKIRK The All Blacks perform the haka before the start of the 1995 World Cup final against the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

1995

Check the menu. Or ask the chef when the chicken had last seen the inside of a refrigerator.

There were a couple of big lessons to be learned after the 15-12 defeat to the Springboks in extra-time in the final in Johannesburg. Making sure the pre-match food was prepared properly, and safe to eat, was right up there.

Despite the majority of the team being unwell – allegations of food poisoning surfaced afterwards – the All Blacks almost prevailed. Their reliance on the late Jonah Lomu to weaponise their attack was costly: the Springboks had the big man sussed whenever he got the ball in his giant hands.

Kenji Ito/Photosport Alex Wyllie was told to share the coaching duties with John Hart at the 1991 World Cup.

1991

The damage to the All Blacks was done well before the 16-6 defeat to Australia in the semi in Dublin.

The decision to lumber coach Grizz Wyllie with John Hart for the campaign made as much sense as pouring a bucket of salt into their tea urn each morning. The two men loved rugby and the All Blacks, but had little else in common. The rest was history.

JOHN SELKIRK All Blacks captain David Kirk holds the Webb Ellis cup aloft after winning the World Cup 1987 final against France.

1987

No complaints here. The All Blacks charged into the final, hammering France in the final in Auckland. They almost made it look easy, but it wasn't. The forwards in black jerseys were tremendous.

Had New Zealanders realised they had to wait until 2011 for the All Blacks' next World Cup victory, they would have soaked-up the occasion and partied for months. But it looked so easy at the time didn't it?