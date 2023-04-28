Who is Scott Hansen? Meet the least known of the new All Blacks assistant coaches

Incoming All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen has coached in England, Japan and New Zealand.

If you played club rugby in Christchurch in the 1990s, a nippy Marist No 9 called Scott Hansen was a familiar figure on the city's grounds.

For those who had to go up against the Marist (the club later merged with Albion) senior team during that era, there was more than a hint of envy amongst opposition halfbacks if they got trampled by the juggernaut green and white pack.

Slight of build, and in possession of a swift pass, Hansen was a good fit for the dominant Marist side. He later made 12 appearances for Canterbury in the mid-1990s and one for the Crusaders in 1996, before a young tyro from Mataura called Justin Marshall made his presence felt.

When Hansen finished playing, he pivoted towards coaching in a variety of roles in New Zealand, England and Japan. Hansen also worked as the Linwood club manager from 2007, coached the seniors from 2009 and several Canterbury age-group teams.

It's no coincidence that ex-All Blacks such as Owen Franks, a former Linwood player, speak highly of Hansen's work ethic.

When Scott Robertson, now his boss at the Crusaders, asked Hansen to join his staff at Canterbury in 2013 and 2014, it sparked a trusted relationship that has endured.

1 NEWS Scott Robertson will take charge of the All Blacks after the Rugby World Cup in France, replacing Ian Foster.

Next year they will combine their skills with the All Blacks. Robertson will be head coach, with Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland, Jason Ryan and Hansen as his assistants.

Hansen's rugby education may have been polished during his involvement with numerous professional teams (the Japan and Canadian national sides, English club Leicester Tigers and the Crusaders), but he says it was the father of ex-All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen (no relation) who offered valuable insights.

It was at the home of the late Des Hansen, a well-known figure at Marist and highly regarded for his coaching skills, where the good oil was to be found.

“I had a strong relationship with Des Hansen,” Hansen said. “I used to go and spend a lot of time with him. Steve used to answer the door and I would walk past Steve to talk to Des because he was very caring in his time and his guidance around me.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Codie Taylor (left) and Scott Hansen enjoy a joke during Crusaders training last year.

“Shag (Steve) at the time was the All Blacks coach, and then we would sit around at the end of that conversation and have a cup of tea together.”

Hansen is yet to celebrate his promotion into the All Blacks. That will come later, he says.

But there has been time to reflect on his rise to the top.

“I'm a loyal Linwood man, and they have given me the opportunity,” Hansen said. “It wasn't that long ago I was sitting in the stands watching (ex-Crusaders coach) Robbie Deans for two years, watching the Crusaders.

“It wasn't based around the belief I would one day be a Crusaders coach, it was based around that I would be going back to Linwood and hopefully being able to share some of their activities and help them grow their game.”

This week the Crusaders have been busy preparing to play the unbeaten Chiefs, who sit at the head of the Super Rugby Pacific table, in Hamilton on Saturday night (7.05pm kickoff).

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (left) was joined by assistant Scott Hansen in 2020.

When he announced his assistants this week, Robertson said he enjoyed working alongside Hansen because of his willingness to speak his mind.

Is it easy to challenge the head coach, who he worked alongside at the Crusaders since 2020?

“Skilful challenges,” Hansen said with a wry smile. “You know your lane. And you know the personalities that each other has. What's it about? It is always what's best for the team.”

In 2019 Hansen, who also worked with the now-defunct Sunwolves in Super Rugby, was a member of Jamie Joseph's coaching staff with Japan at the World Cup. He says he won't be returning to that role for the tournament in France in September and October.

The Crusaders administration had “conversations” with Hansen about replacing Robertson as head coach. Did he think about it? “I'm human,” Hansen replied.

It's also understood the Crusaders approached former assistant coach Andrew Goodman, but he is locked into his contract with Irish club Leinster and won't be moving back to New Zealand.

The immediate task for Hansen is to focus on the match against the Chiefs at FMG Waikato Stadium.

“We need this game. The Chiefs are the best team in the competition at the moment, so we need this game to see where we are at.”