All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock reported to be considering move to French club Pau

All Blacks test centurion Sam Whitelock is reportedly considering a move to France after the World Cup. He has played 143 tests since 2010.

All Blacks test centurion Sam Whitelock has been linked to a move to French club Pau after the World Cup later this year.

French news site Rugby Rama has reported that Whitelock, 34, is close to signing with Pau – the same club younger brother and former All Blacks loose forward Luke represented after 2019.

Lock Whitelock, who has played 143 tests since 2010 and has captained the All Blacks on 18 occasions, is off-contract with NZ Rugby after this season.

Despite incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson making it known that he would like Whitelock to consider staying in New Zealand beyond this year, it's expected the veteran will aim to end his career with a lucrative deal overseas.

Pau has been a popular destination for a number of All Blacks in recent years.

Conrad Smith, Carl Hayman, Ben Smith and Colin Slade also played for the club. Former All Blacks first-five Simon Mannix was also head coach until 2019.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders charges forward during the Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night. The Chifs won 34-24.

Whitelock, who has played in three World Cups, played his 350th first-class match when the Crusaders met the Chiefs in Hamilton in their Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday night.

The Chiefs won 34-24 to remain unbeaten after 10 rounds.

All Blacks Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Richie Mo'unga, Shannon Frizell and Pita Gus Sowakula have also confirmed they will leave New Zealand at the end of the year.

Whitelock exercised a sabbatical clause in his contract to play Japan after the 2019 World Cup, but was forced to return to New Zealand earlier than planned because of the pandemic in early 2020.

On Sunday night NZ Rugby announced that first five-eighth/fullback Damian McKenzie had re-signed through to 2025.

McKenzie's signing is a big win for NZ Rugby, given established No 10s Mo'unga and Barrett will play in Japan after the World Cup.