All Blacks to play more tests against Brave Blossoms as NZ Rugby eyes Japan market

The All Blacks will play the Brave Blossoms more often between 2024 and 2027 after NZ Rugby struck a deal with the Japan Rugby Football Union.

NZ Rugby and the JRFU announced on Wednesday that the two unions have agreed to schedule more games between the All Blacks, All Blacks XV and Māori All Blacks and Japan's Brave Blossoms and Japan XV between 2024 and 2027.

By building their relationship the two parties will hope to increase revenue, and potentially grow the game across the Asia Pacific region.

The All Blacks have only played five official tests against the Brave Blossoms since 1995.

The gap between the two teams has narrowed significantly since the All Blacks thumped their Japanese opponent in the first of those clashes, a 145-17 win at the World Cup in South Africa.

When the two teams met in Tokyo last year, the All Blacks won 38-31.

JRFU/TOP LEAGUE Panasonic coach Robbie Deans discusses a possible NZ-Japan-Australia club competition and the NZ Rugby's private equity deal with Silver Lake.

The Japanese market continues to cast a big shadow over New Zealand as top players and coaches leave to earn significant pay increases by playing offshore.

The most significant signing in recent times has been that of All Blacks and Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga, who will join the Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo on a three-year deal next year.

Fellow All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett, who have in the past have taken sabbatical leave to play in Japan, will be among those to join Mo'unga after signing with wealthy Japanese clubs.

Despite not being favourites for the upcoming World Cup tournament in France, the All Blacks remain one of the most recognisable rugby brands in the world.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks midfielder David Havili attempts to break a tackle during the test against Japan in Tokyo last year.

NZ Rugby will be keen to use this as leverage as it explores more opportunities within Asia.

The World Cup in Japan in 2019, when the Brave Blossoms qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time, was touted by World Rugby to be the most watched rugby event in the history of the sport, with more than 857 million people around the world tuning in.

The most watched match on Japanese TV during the tournament was Japan's memorable win over Scotland in their final pool game in Yokohama, with a domestic peak audience of 54.8 million.

The All Blacks XV are already scheduled to play matches against a Japan XV and the Brave Blossoms in Japan in July, providing All Blacks coach Ian Foster with the opportunity to assess a wider pool of talent before he settles on his 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup tournament in France in September and October.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu was part of the All Blacks team that beat Japan 38-31 in Tokyo last year.

NZ Rugby and the JRFU will also explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams to play Japan League One teams outside the Super Rugby Pacific competition window.

The two parties are also keen for the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams to play their Japanese counterparts, outside their existing tournaments.

The partnership could also enable some of Japan's top women's players to play in the Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup competitions in New Zealand.

Rugby World Cup/Instagram The Rugby World Cup honoured outgoing All Blacks captain Kieran Read by turning him into a comic book superhero after the bronze final match between New Zealand and Wales in Japan in 2019.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said formalising the partnership with the JRFU provided the opportunity for the New Zealand teams, commercial partners and other professional teams and competitions to work more closely together.

“The intention is for teams across the spectrum to play more regular matches, while also looking at how our men’s and women’s competitions could work together in the longer term,’’ Robinson stated.

JRFU CEO, Kensuke Iwabuchi said: “In working more closely together, NZR and JRFU acknowledge the importance of maintaining and respecting the heritage, competitiveness and commercial operations of existing rugby competitions played in Japan and New Zealand or involving teams from Japan and New Zealand.”