NZ Rugby keeps door shut on offshore All Blacks despite deal with Japan

The All Blacks will play the Brave Blossoms more often between 2024 and 2027 after NZ Rugby struck a deal with the Japan Rugby Football Union.

NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan Rugby Football Union won't result in overseas-based test players being welcomed back into the All Blacks.

Despite NZ Rugby entering a deal with the JRFU that, among other things, will result in more games being played between the All Blacks, All Blacks XV and Māori All Blacks and Japan's Brave Blossoms and Japan XV between 2024 and 2027, the door will remain firmly shut on offshore Kiwis wanting to represent the All Blacks.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said his organisation had no appetite to follow the likes of South Africa and Australia, who allow players from outside their domestic competitions to represent the Springboks and Wallabies.

“There is no consideration to changing that policy, as we sit right now,’’ Robinson said. “As you would be aware, from time to time there is a discussion with the (NZ Rugby) board about the eligibility law but there is nothing imminent around a change to that.

“And certainly that is not something that will be altered because of this partnership. It is very much the status quo position on that.’’

JRFU/TOP LEAGUE Panasonic coach Robbie Deans discusses a possible NZ-Japan-Australia club competition and the NZ Rugby's private equity deal with Silver Lake.

NZ Rugby's hard-line stance means incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who late last month said it was important to keep an open mind on the issue, won’t be able to call upon Japan-based players such as Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick when he starts in the role next year.

The four All Blacks have inked contracts with Japanese clubs, and will join them after the World Cup in France; the most significant signing was arguably that of All Blacks and Crusaders first five-eighth Mo'unga, who will join the Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo on a three-year deal next year.

The Japanese market continues to cast a big shadow over New Zealand as top players and coaches leave to earn significant pay increases by playing offshore.

While Robinson said it was too early to state how many games the All Blacks would play against the Brave Blossoms, he confirmed all fixtures involving the New Zealand teams would be staged in Japan.

The All Blacks have only played five official tests against the Brave Blossoms since 1995.

The gap between the two teams has narrowed significantly since the All Blacks thumped their Japanese opponent in the first of those clashes, a 145-17 win at the World Cup in South Africa. When the two teams met in Tokyo last year, the All Blacks won 38-31.

Despite not being favourites for the upcoming World Cup tournament in France, the All Blacks remain one of the most recognisable rugby brands in the world.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks midfielder David Havili attempts to break a tackle during the test against Japan in Tokyo last year.

NZ Rugby will be keen to use this as leverage as it explores more opportunities within Asia.

The World Cup in Japan in 2019, when the Brave Blossoms qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time, was touted by World Rugby to be the most watched rugby event in the history of the sport, with more than 857 million people around the world tuning in.

The most watched match on Japanese TV during the tournament was Japan's memorable win over Scotland in their final pool game in Yokohama, with a domestic peak audience of 54.8 million.

The All Blacks XV are already scheduled to play matches against a Japan XV and the Brave Blossoms in Japan in July, providing All Blacks coach Ian Foster with the opportunity to assess a wider pool of talent before he settles on his 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup tournament in France in September and October.

By building their relationship NZ Rugby and the JRFU expect to increase revenue, and potentially grow the game across the Asia Pacific region.

Robinson would divulge the details of how much the deal was worth. “But the key thing with regards to us committing to a long-term is that it allows us to have a forward view of the opportunities and really grow the overall commercial value of the partnership.’’

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu was part of the All Blacks team that beat Japan 38-31 in Tokyo last year.

NZ Rugby and the JRFU will also explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby teams to play Japan League One teams outside the Super Rugby Pacific competition window. This appears likely to take place during the pre-season.

The two parties are also keen for the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams to play their Japanese counterparts, outside their existing tournaments.

Rugby World Cup/Instagram The Rugby World Cup honoured outgoing All Blacks captain Kieran Read by turning him into a comic book superhero after the bronze final match between New Zealand and Wales in Japan in 2019.

The partnership could also enable some of Japan's top women's players to play in the Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup competitions in New Zealand.

JRFU CEO, Kensuke Iwabuchi said: “In working more closely together, NZR and JRFU acknowledge the importance of maintaining and respecting the heritage, competitiveness and commercial operations of existing rugby competitions played in Japan and New Zealand or involving teams from Japan and New Zealand.”