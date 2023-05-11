No sabbatical sweeteners for All Blacks as NZ Rugby inks deal with Japan

All Blacks midfielder David Havili attempts to break a tackle during the test against Japan last year. The All Blacks won 38-31.

ANALYSIS: Whenever the subjects of rugby and Japan are raised around the dinner table, the hot topics of money and player eligibility are often raised before everyone has had time to assess the seating plan.

There could be a million reasons for wanting to discuss the cash. Given that's how many dollars a high-profile All Black can earn each season playing in Japan, it's an easy conversation starter.

So when it was announced on Wednesday that NZ Rugby and the Japan Rugby Football Union had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that would, among other things, result in more tests played between the All Blacks and Japan from 2024 to 2027, it gave cause for speculation.

Given New Zealand's players and coaches keep flooding the Japan market, had NZ Rugby, which last month reported a financial loss of more than $47 million for 2022, brewed-up a plan that would allow Japan-based players to represent the All Blacks?

No. Forget about it, said NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson.

Nothing has changed. If you want to play for the All Blacks, you have to be on the tools in New Zealand. He was also adamant that this fresh arrangement with Japan won't result in All Blacks having bespoke sabbatical clauses added to their contracts.

"The eligibility rules are quite clear,'' Robinson said. "The sabbatical considerations are quite clear, too, on a case by case basis. And that won't change.''

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick runs away from a defender to score a try against Japan last year.

So, for now, that topic of overseas-based New Zealanders being allowed to pull on the All Blacks jersey has been shelved. For how long, is anyone's guess. Let's not forget that incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson recently said it was important to keep an open mind on the subject.

Next year All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell, who are all likely to feature in the World Cup in France in September and October, will play in Japan.

More could follow. As could more Super Rugby players. Coaches, whether they be Super Rugby assistants or from the NPC programmes around the country, could also be tempted with the promise of better wages.

But the message from Robinson was clear. If you want to play for the All Blacks in 2024 and beyond, your post code must be in New Zealand.

As for this arrangement between NZ Rugby and the JRFU, both organisations will reap financial rewards. How much, we don't know. Robinson gave little away.

JRFU/TOP LEAGUE Panasonic coach Robbie Deans discusses a possible NZ-Japan-Australia club competition and the NZ Rugby's private equity deal with Silver Lake.

Using the biggest brand in the NZ Rugby stable - the All Blacks - as leverage for more cash in the kitty is an obvious starting point.

Exactly how many tests they will play during that four year period wasn't revealed, although Robinson did confirm all would be in Japan. Staging them in July, after Super Rugby Pacific has ended, or October loom as the logical dates.

If Japan wants to enter the Rugby Championship, and the few could argue the format needs a revamp, it won't be able to do so until the 2025 expires. This partnership between NZ Rugby and Japan won't result in anything being fast-tracked.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP The All Blacks perform a haka ahead of the test against Japan last year.

Japan could also reap the benefits from the Nations Championship competition if World Rugby can get all parties to agree to the format. Robinson said the championship could be launched around 2026, and Japan should benefit.

There are also no plans for a Japanese team to join Super Rugby Pacific.

Instead there could be pre-season fixtures between the New Zealand franchises and the Japanese League One teams, or if a global club competition is launched, the middle of the year might work best for New Zealand and Japan.

In addition to the All Blacks, NZ Rugby is committed to more matches being contested between the All Blacks XV and the Maori All Blacks, and the Brave Blossoms and a Japan XV.

The national men's and women's sevens teams may also play their Japanese counterparts, and there could be an opportunity for Japan's female players to participate in the Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup competitions.

So, essentially, NZ Rugby is offering a smorgasbord for games to keep their Japanese counterpart happy.

But, make no mistake, there is only one big ticket item in all of this. NZ Rugby doesn't have a printing press to produce bank notes, but it does have the All Blacks. That's where the real money is.