All Blacks great Bruce Robertson dies, aged 71

Bruce Robertson in action for the All Blacks in 1976.

All Blacks great Bruce Robertson has died, aged 71.

It is understood Robertson, a classy centre who played 103 matches and 34 tests for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1981, had been ill for a lengthy period.

Counties Manukau Rugby confirmed his death on social media: "Bruce was a true rugby servant and leaves a lasting legacy at our Union.

"Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Robertson played 135 games for Counties, as the province was known as during his playing career.

Had Robertson, who captained the All Blacks in three midweek games during the tours of France and the United Kingdom in 1977 and 1978, played in the modern era, he would have accumulated many more test caps.

During the amateur era, tours involving mid-week games and non-test fixtures were common, and Robertson was a key member of the All Blacks backline for a long period. He scored four tries and kicked two drop goals in test matches.

Robertson made his debut against Australia in Wellington in August 1972, playing his final test against Scotland in Auckland in June, 1981.

When the Springboks toured New Zealand in 1981, he made himself unavailable. Robertson, like Graham Mourie who was the captain at the time, he was off-limits as a protest against apartheid.

Robertson was born in Hastings, and attended Hastings Boys’ High School.

While training to be a school teacher, at Ardmore College, he was selected for Counties when he was 19 years old, in 1971. His form was so impressive that he was a shock selection in the North Island side for the inter-island match that used to be a regular fixture on the New Zealand rugby calendar.

