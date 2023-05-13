Bryan Williams remembers All Blacks team-mate, 'prince of centres' Bruce Robertson

Bruce Robertson in action for the All Blacks against Free State on the 1976 tour to South Africa.

The “prince of centres” on the rugby field and a gentle, gracious man off it is how All Blacks great Sir Bryan ‘Beegee’ Williams remembers his long-time national team-mate Bruce Robertson.

Robertson, who played 34 tests and 68 games for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1981, and was a standout in the provincial colours of the Counties union, died aged 71, following a lengthy battle with illness.

Williams played many of his own 38 tests alongside the dashing Robertson who was widely rated one of the game’s finest centres of the ‘70s. From Williams’ perspective it was a fitting reputation for a man with the “full package” of skills.

“I played a huge amount of rugby with Bruce and spent a lot of time with him after rugby as well,” said Williams who went on five tours alongside the Counties legend, including the ‘72-73 trip to the UK and Ireland, the ‘76 South African visit and the ‘78 Grand Slam. “The memories come flooding back. He was a magnificent rugby player, and such a gentleman as well. He was gentle in his whole demeanour – just a lovely person.”

And Williams agreed that the way Robertson played as a centre, with his speed and athleticism and offloading ability, he was in many ways a player ahead of his time.

“His speed particularly was startling,” said the man who carved his own reputation as one of the finest wings in New Zealand rugby history. “I remember the first time I played with him, he got a break beyond halfway and went through the gap. I was on the right wing, and generally didn’t have too much trouble keeping up with people.

“But I can recall being so amazed at the speed he showed, and let’s just say it took me a while to get there. I thought, ‘gee, this guy is going to be very impressive’. Be brought out the full range, particularly his passing and distribution skills, and he was more than adequate defensively. He had lots of little touches with his grubber kicks and was the whole package really.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Sir Bryan Williams was saddened to hear of the death of a team-mate who set him up for so many tries.

Williams and Robertson were rivals, too, on the provincial fields, and the great man remembers the fair-haired speed merchant causing all sorts of trouble in the Counties jersey.

“I remember marking him in a game between Auckland and Counties. I played centre and I was up on top of him all day. I don’t know if he particularly enjoyed that day, but I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to let him go.”

And in many ways Robertson played his best rugby in the Counties colours for a team that loved to entertain, and had the players to do so.

“Barry Bracewell might have been coach back in those days, and they played a totally enterprising style of rugby which was great for the time,” said Williams. “I won’t say it was revolutionary, but lots of teams weren’t playing like they played. It was crowd-pleasing stuff and so many of those players really thrived because of Bruce’s presence.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Bruce Robertson makes a break against the British and Irish Lions at Athletic Park in Wellington in 1977.

And Williams was right there at the heart of one of Robertson’s toughest decisions when, following what he observed on the ‘76 tour of South Africa, both in terms of the officiating on the field, and the apartheid policies of the country at that time, he withdrew himself from consideration to face the Boks in New Zealand in ‘81.

“I was very aware of how he felt about that,” added Williams. “That’s what apartheid did to lots of people – it was such an abhorrent system. As you can imagine we all felt it. I didn’t play against the Springboks again and I’ve often pondered what I might have done if I was still playing in 1981.

“It was such an awful situation. Graham Mourie and Bruce and others decided they didn’t want to play against the Springboks again, and good on them.”

Williams got to visit his old midfield mate in Whangarei hospital just before Covid, but said it was difficult not to be saddened as another of rugby’s greats departed this earth.

“He had been unwell for a while, and had this dementia for some years … we’re at that stage of life, losing so many of my mates now. You just accept that life is a bit of a lottery. He was a thorough gentleman of the game, and just had a lovely demeanour. He was absolutely the price of centres. He delivered the last pass to me on so many occasions, and he meant a huge amount to me.

”My condolences to his wife Nellie and the family. It’s very sad.”