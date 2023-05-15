Historic All Blacks test in Fiji close to reality, says NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson tells 'The Breakdown' he wants to take the All Blacks to the Pacific Islands.

A first ever official All Blacks test in Fiji is close to becoming a reality, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has confirmed.

Robinson told Sky’s panel rugby show The Breakdown that his organisation was edging towards taking the All Blacks for an historic appearance in Fiji as they continued to work with the Pacific Islands nation around their readiness to join the proposed Nations Championship global competition that could be up and running as soon as 2026.

“We’re locked in to play one in July next year at home,” said Robinson when asked about the prospect of more tests against Fiji. “We’ve got England here for the first two games in the July series, and one against Fiji. And we’re working on the possibility of going back and reciprocating and playing in Fiji which would be an amazing occasion.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Anton Lienert-Brown and the All Blacks last played Fiji in Hamilton in 2021 as part of a two-test series.

“But there’s a bit of work to go before we can make any more formal announcements there.”

That work, said the NZ Rugby chief, encompassed several areas, including assessing some key “governance” changes taking place at the Fiji union.

“One is the calendar piece,” he said. “Regulation 9 has three weeks in July, so it would involve us playing outside of the regulation window which we’re happy to look at. Then there are a number of things our teams are working on as relates to player assembly, facilities, tour agreements, and there’s a bit of change going on at the Fiji Rugby Union around governance structures. We have to let that settle down a bit, then we’ll commence that work.”

The All Blacks have never played an official test match in Fiji, though they did travel there for games against the national team in 1974, 1980 and ‘84 that were not given full international status. New Zealand has met Fiji seven times in official tests since 1987 – all of them staged in this country.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The All Blacks and Fiji come together at the end of their 2021 series at Stadium Waikato.

Robinson said it was important to do everything possible to help Fiji get up to speed for potential inclusion in the proposed Nations Championship which would see the leading six nations from the south join with the same number in the north for an unofficial world league held every two years. He said work was progressing on that competition, with “more news” set to come out in “coming months”.

At this stage Fiji and Japan are seen as the leading contenders to join the existing Rugby Championship nations New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Australia. NZ Rugby last week signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan, formalising their burgeoning rugby relationship.

“It needs six teams out of the southern hemisphere to be played every two years, hopefully from 2026, and we’re making good progress on that,” he said. “There will be a process to decide who the two teams joining the current Sanzaar partners are, but certainly Fiji and Japan have been talked about a lot. There could be other promotion-relegation type opportunities that bring others to the fore.

“Beyond that on an annual basis around the Rugby Championship we’ll remain open-minded,” added Robinson of potential expansion. “We’re very clear we see big opportunities with Japan, and we’re working really hard with Fiji as well.”

Robinson also spoke about a focus going on the North America region as potential commercial and relationship opportunities continued to be discussed.

“It feels as we come out of Covid, with travel opening up more, there are more and more possibilities in this space. North America will be an area we’ll turn our minds to more, not only as it relates to their national teams, but the possibility with other national teams of significance around the world looking to open up that market in the eight-year journey through to the World Cup in 2031, and the same in the women’s space with 2033.”