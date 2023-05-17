All Blacks Barometer: Who's in Stuff's 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

David Havili, who has played 25 tests for the All Blacks, proved his value for the Crusaders when they beat the Blues in Christchurch last weekend.

ANALYSIS: That's 12 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific gone, and the menu looks chokka.

There's quite a bit on the rugby platter, so let’s get into it. A bunch of high-profile players have been in cracking form in recent weeks, while others are getting the yips with just three weekends remaining in the regular season.

During the World Cup cycle the pressure increases. Established All Blacks will gently shake the worry beads as they pray they don't suffer significant injuries ahead of the global tournament in France, while the young roosters will be all rip, tear and bash.

Let's be seeing more enthusiasm, daring and flair from those young tyros. All Blacks coach Ian Foster, surely, will be willing them on, as he and his fellow selectors assess who will, or won't be, in the 33-man squad for the World Cup.

SRP has copped a kicking from unhappy punters that have lamented the lop-sided contests, but there has been glittering gold among the gravel, and Foster may not have minded seeing the Reds upset the previously unbeaten Chiefs in New Plymouth last weekend.

That provided Foster with the opportunity to see how the Chiefs players react to the shock defeat, and whether they have the mental toughness to rebound.

SKY SPORT The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

The same, to a lesser degree admittedly, could be said of the Blues players after the Crusaders invited them to a party in Christchurch and then turned-up the music, poured tomato sauce in their beer and slammed the door in their faces.

Bruised reputations. Inflated egos. Declining confidence levels. Each of the five New Zealand squads may have players who are battling their demons, or trying to silence the voice of self-doubt.

While that isn't Foster's problem, because he's not the one trying to win the SRP title, he's got to be able to read the room, and drill into his contacts to understand what makes a potential All Black tick.

Foster also has to take injuries into account. A player can't impress the All Blacks selectors if he's rehabbing a broken body in the gym, or waiting for the doctor to give him the green light to get back on the grass.

There's lots of work to be done, for all parties.

No Will Jordan. This is not a joke.

It seems inevitable Jordan's name will pop-up in this space in the very near future but, right now, the handbrake is on. The players who have banked more games are under scrutiny, and that means leaving the Crusaders fullback out of the conversation.

We've remained loyal to the Chiefs' Shaun Stevenson as the top No 15. Jordan, who only returned to the Crusaders in the round 11 game against the Western Force, is the human equivalent of a cruise missile when he applies maximum heat to a team's attack. We know that.

His time will come.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku has exploded into top form in recent weeks.

Leicester Fainga'anuku was never going to be omitted from a starting position on the wing, not after the way he went TNT against the Blues. Emoni Narawa locks down the other spot, a nod to his exploits before the Chiefs had their meltdown against the Reds in New Plymouth.

Caleb Clarke is in a form slump. You would rather eat horse manure than have Clarke running at you close to the tryline, but that isn't an excuse to pick him. Other parts of his game are just not there, right now. Mark Talea is also struggling to reach peak performance when the Blues present a game plan that involves so much kicking in general play.

Sevu Reece can’t be added to the register because a knee injury has ended his rugby year.

David Havili is the big mover.

The veteran Crusader dislodges Jordie Barrett from the No 12 position. Havili's recent return from injury has jolted the Crusaders to somewhere near their best form, with the midfielder producing a gem of a performance against the Blues last weekend.

The Blues-Crusaders was a chance for Rieko Ioane to underline his value at centre. He was too quiet. So Anton Lienert-Brown, selected on trust as much as anything, gets the No 13 spot. Remember, he can cover both spots in the midfield, and versatility could be precious during the World Cup.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown’s ability to play both positions in the midfield could be vital at the World Cup in France.

Braydon Ennor's form earlier in the year wasn't terribly flash, but he's chugging along nicely in the Crusaders midfield alongside Havili. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has drifted out of the picture, having been dumped for the big derby in Christchurch.

Let's not forget that another All Black, Quinn Tupaea, is still recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered in the Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne last year. Moana Pasifika's Levi Aumua remains on the radar, although it's unclear what, if any, conversations he has had with the All Blacks selectors or wants to play for Samoa or Fiji.

Jack Goodhue's return from a knee problem for the Crusaders has been nicely managed, and he put in an excellent shift when he took the field as a replacement against the Blues. He's another one to keep tabs on.

Damian McKenzie has earned the right to stay at No 10.

Despite the Chiefs' shock defeat to the Reds in New Plymouth, the playmaker has earned lots of credit and that can't be ditched. Quality players don't lose their magic in a hurry. McKenzie stays.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has been instrumental in the Chiefs remaining at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific log.

Richie Mo'unga outplayed Beauden Barrett in Christchurch, the Crusaders "quarterback'' (as coach Scott Robertson calls him), demonstrating more accuracy and physicality.

New Zealand is very fortunate to have three quality first-fives. The key question is whether Barrett can ignite his A-game as the Blues try to provide oxygen to their chances of hosting a home quarterfinal.

Blues No 10/fullback Stephen Perofeta is injured, so hasn't been considered.

Aaron Smith stays at the pinnacle of the halfback heap.

His Highlanders team-mate Folau Fakatava, who like Smith doesn't always get a magic carpet ride from a forward pack that may be brave but doesn't always win the confrontational battles, deserves recognition for his recent efforts.

Brad Weber wasn't in the Chiefs team that had its winning run snapped by the Reds last weekend. Maybe the old head could have made a difference. He steals the third and final spot ahead of Finlay Christie.

Ethan Blackadder, who recently dropped a golden egg into NZ Rugby's mailbox by re-signing through to 2025, isn't on this list.

The lethal defender is still recovering from a calf strain, but the word from the Crusaders is that he's likely to return to work within the next couple of rounds. A paucity of game-time has counted against Blackadder for this exercise.

Ardie Savea and Sam Cane (the latter didn't play for the Chiefs last week) are retained as the best No 8 and No 7 in the business. Blues skipper Dalton Papali'i gets a big tick, too, despite his reckless tackle on Mo'unga in Christchurch last weekend.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues skipper Dalton Papali'i has been suspended for three weeks.

Given Papali'i will miss the next three games due to suspension, he may not feature on the next barometer report.

Shannon Frizell displayed his versatility when he started at lock for the Highlanders during their loss to the Brumbies last weekend. We've remained loyal to him, as the top No 6.

Grit, determination and workrate are huge in this sport, and Highlanders captain and openside flanker Billy Harmon thrives on all of that and more. You can't help but be impressed by his tenacious attitude, despite his team's poor record to date.

Cullen Grace deserves a mention. If he can stay injury-free, the one-test All Black is definitely a player worth watching. The No 8 certainly proved his value for the Crusaders when they beat the Blues.

Openside specialist Tom Christie has been a blue collar king at the Crusaders, but can't bust into this squad. New Zealand is fortunate to have so many industrious No 7s.

Blindside flanker Akira Ioane hasn't been forgotten. We just need to see more of the big man.

Scott Barrett must have a Chevy big-block 396 engine tucked inside his ribcage. Or something like that.

The Crusaders captain, who could potentially be used at blindside flanker at the World Cup, is on fire. Team-mate Sam Whitelock is still nursing a tender Achilles tendon (he is due back in the coming weeks), so another All Black, Brodie Retallick, walks into the other starting spot in the second row.

Building depth at lock has been a project in recent years, so it was disappointing to see towering Chiefs lock Josh Lord forced to retire with injury against the Reds in New Plymouth.

With Retallick not on the field, Tupou Vaa'i kept powering through his work, making 15 tackles.

We have to talk about the injuries to our best and brightest in this department.

All Blacks loosehead prop Joe Moody is the latest to suffer the misfortune of being sidelined, due to an ankle injury.

Just how serious it is remains unclear, but if he's scratched from the rest of SRP that is bad news for the Crusaders, who have already farewelled All Blacks Fletcher Newell and George Bower. Newell may miss all of the Rugby Championship, which puts him in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

A prolonged rest for Moody, however, could be seen in a positive light; as long as his rehab goes to plan, he could be blasting along on all cylinders for the All Blacks.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ethan de Groot of the Highlanders will be hoping his team can qualify for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs. The Highlanders are 11th on the table.

Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax are ranked as the best props. If a test was played this weekend, they would be shortlisted to start.

The efforts of 140kg prop Tamaiti Williams are worth a mention. Capable of playing on both sides of the front row, he has been very good at tighthead for the injury-hit Crusaders.

Williams is a big rig capable of staying in the contest, even when the pace of the game is frantic. He makes our squad.

Samisoni Taukei'aho is our top tip for the No 2 jersey. End of conversation.

There are the usual suspects pushing at his tail, led by Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua and Dane Coles.

Ricky Riccitelli gets a mention, too. The former Hurricanes rake, now in Blues colours, is a veteran of SRP who knows the score when it comes to doing what's required at that level.

An outsider for the All Blacks, maybe, but the question is this: if he was called-up in a crisis, would he let the team down? Probably not.