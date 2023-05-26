What incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson can expect from new mentor Wayne Smith

Wayne Smith with Beauden Barrett after an All Blacks test in 2016.

Don't expect to see Wayne Smith sweating bullets in the coach's box alongside incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson next year.

Smith's latest rugby reincarnation with NZ Rugby, as a performance coach to the All Blacks and Black Ferns, won't involve him getting his hands dirty on the training fields or sitting alongside coaches during test matches.

Discovering ways to deal with the pressure, and quickly find solutions if their teams are being hammered during games, will be something incumbent Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting and Robertson must figure out for themselves.

Unlike Bunting, who had previously worked as an assistant with the Black Ferns and coached the Black Ferns sevens team, Robertson, who will replace incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster in 2024, hasn't been blooded at the highest level.

How Robertson acclimatises to the scrutiny, and weight of expectation, as the boss of one of the biggest rugby brands in the world will be crucial as the All Blacks enter a new era.

1 NEWS The team upset fan favourites England to hold on to their World Cup title.

For the vastly experienced Smith, a former All Blacks No 10 who guided the Black Ferns to a World Cup title last year and was on the All Blacks coaching staff when the team won the global tournaments in 2011 and 2015, this latest assignment won't require him to pull on the boots and wear a whistle at trainings.

His brief will involve him offering fresh perspectives and solutions to Robertson and Bunting, preferably in person rather than on Zoom calls. But when it comes to game-day, Smith, who said he won't tour overseas, the coaches will be on their own.

He's confident Robertson, currently the Crusaders coach, won’t melt if things go askew.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will replace Ian Foster as All Blacks coach in 2024.

“It's a difficult one, because you can't do it for anyone else,” Smith, 66, says. “You have just got to be able to handle it yourself, and he's been in big pressure situations. You just look at the final against the Blues last year.

“They weren't favourites to win, but he and his coaches came up with a plan that worked.”

Although Smith joked that he still has bruised ribs from sitting alongside Sir Graham Henry during the All Blacks' tense 8-7 win over France in the 2011 World Cup final, he has always tried to take himself away from the result.

“I am a real computer-studier, so I like to have a look back at what we did and how we could do better.

“So it keeps you, sort of, unemotional. You are looking for solutions, rather than getting uptight about it. Watching him [Robertson] in the box, from what I have seen on TV, I don't think it will be a major issue for him.

“Yes, it will be major step up in pressure because you have the world looking at you rather than New Zealand, but I don't think it will be a problem.”

Staff Photographer/Stuff Wayne Smith, pictured in action against the Wallabies in 1982, played 17 tests for the All Blacks.

Smith, who also coached the All Blacks in 2000 and for the majority of 2001, was well-placed to offer insights into how Robertson operates. When he was Crusaders coach between 1997 and 1999, Smith had Robertson, a loose forward who played the first of his 23 tests in 1998, on his roster.

Giving Robertson permission to dream up moves at trainings could be entertaining.

“I knew straight away that he was different to the other guys,” Smith said.

“I put him in charge of a weird attack group. At the end of each training I wanted to test our defence, and so he organised this group of guys to attack our defence and come up with the most outrageous moves you could imagine.

“It was a fun time for them, but for me it was about getting the defensive movements right. He was very creative back then.”

Robertson wasn't shy in digging into his box of tricks; he would get players to flick passes behind their backs, or to pretend to drop the ball, by rolling it along the ground. It was a ploy to try to fool the defence by making players stop – before outfoxing them by restarting the attack.

David Hallett/Stuff Scott Robertson played as a loose forward for the Crusaders when Wayne Smith coached the team between 1997 and 1999.

“He was competitive and innovative,” Smith added. “They would be my words for him as a player, and he's taken that in as a coach, clearly.”

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, who was instrumental in getting Smith to take charge of the Black Ferns following the departure of Glenn Moore just over a year ago, said persuading Smith to mentor Robertson and Bunting was critical.

“He knows that we think the world of him, and would love to have him involved in any way he can be,'' Robinson said.

“We had a few conversations about how this could look, and how it could be structured, and really happy we have come up with something that he is comfortable with.”

The rest of 2023 will be busy for Smith and wife Trish, as they prepare for an extended holiday in Europe.

It will include attending the 50th birthday of former All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder Tabai Matson in Tuscany, and meeting with Smith's old mates from the club he played for in Italy in the 1980s.

“I am surprised and really chuffed that I am able to continue in the game,” Smith said. “The rest of my 2023 is pretty well taken up. I can't even make the World Cup, I have got so many things on.

“So to be able to start this in 2024, I think, is going to be something exciting for me. I thought I was going to retire – but clearly not.”