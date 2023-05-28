All Black Will Jordan re-signs with New Zealand Rugby and Crusaders through 2027

Will Jordan in action for the All Blacks against the Wallabies at Eden Park last September.

Will Jordan is the latest All Black to recommit to New Zealand Rugby beyond this year’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old outside back isn’t going anywhere for at least four years, after re-signing with the governing body and the Crusaders through 2027.

That ensures Jordan won’t just be in line to play at this year’s World Cup in France, he’ll also be around for the Australian edition in four years.

“I’m hugely excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders for four years through to 2027,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Both teams mean a lot to me, and this deal gives me the chance to focus on becoming the best player I can be, and help these teams chase success.”

The electric Christchurch-born product pointed to the prospect of playing in the Garden City’s multi-use arena, which is due to open early 2026, as something to look forward to as he continued his career in his home city.

John Davidson/Photosport Crusaders fullback Will Jordan in action against the Blues in Christchurch this month?

Having debuted in 2019, Jordan is set to bring up his 50th game for the Crusaders during the quarterfinals of this year’s Super Rugby campaign, one he’s spent much of on the sideline due to a migraine-related illness.

However, he returned a few weeks ago after eight months out of the game, good news for All Blacks fans ahead of the international season.

He has 21 All Blacks caps to his name – he’s also scored 21 tries – since debuting in 2020, and is almost certain to feature in Ian Foster’s first squad of the year, named at the conclusion of Super Rugby next month.

His contract extension comes on the back of midfielder Rieko Ioane last month signing on through 2027. Ioane was the 20th All Black to commit beyond this year.

“His skillset and anticipation set him apart, and his timing on and off the ball is world-class,” Crusaders coach and All Blacks coach elect Scott Robertson said in a statement.

“His game management and understanding is critical to the Crusaders performance both on and off the field.”

No other Crusader is yet contracted through 2027, although a bunch of others, including Macca Springer, Codie Taylor, Noah Hotham and George Bell, are on the books through 2025.

Jordan is fifth, tied with All Blacks great Dan Carter, on the Crusaders’ all-time try scoring list, having touched down 36 times in 48 games.