All Blacks Barometer: Who's in Stuff's 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson has been in sparkling form this year, and would be a valuable asset for the All Blacks at the World Cup in France.

ANALYSIS: Let's sweep the Rugby Championship off the agenda. For the moment, anyway.

The championship, and the Bledisloe Cup fixtures, are important but they're overshadowed by the major peak the All Blacks will attempt to summit later this year. Yes, we're talking about the World Cup.

That tournament, which will begin with the All Blacks playing the French at Stade de France in Paris on September 9, will mark the beginning of the end for All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Will the final chapter end in triumph, or tragedy?

If Foster selects the right players, and can get them to buy into the strategies and tactics that will shatter their opponents' resolve, the All Blacks are capable of bringing the Webb Ellis Cup back to New Zealand.

Not everyone believes that. There's respect, tinged with fear, about the rise of the teams up north: Ireland and France will pack a punch.

So, too, will our southern hemisphere friends, South Africa. The World Cup quarterfinal, most likely to be against Ireland or South Africa, could finish with the All Blacks hopping on a flight back to New Zealand.

Getty Images Sam Cane has produced a series of eye-catching performances for the Chiefs and is expected to be named as All Blacks captain for the Rugby Championship, and the World Cup in France.

If the All Blacks survive, however, their confidence and energy levels could go through the roof ahead of the semi.

Foster has polarised public and media opinion during his time in charge, but he may return as the conquering hero; if so, he could be tempted to send a sharp message to NZ Rugby, who have already signed Scott Robertson as his successor.

There's no doubt that things are not rosy between Foster and his bosses. It's glory, or bust, for him.

Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster will name 33 players for the World Cup campaign in France.

First things, first. Foster's got to get his selections right. On Sunday he will name a 36-man Rugby Championship squad, possibly with a few injured extras bolted on for good measure.

Later he will hack back that group to 33, for the World Cup adventure. As the Super Rugby Pacific tournament draws to a close, he's got options. Here's a look at what could unfold.

The previous edition of the barometer promoted Will Jordan into the starter's role at fullback.

Not this time. He slips down the ladder, making way for Shaun Stevenson who emphasised his value for the Chiefs in the SRP quarterfinal against the Reds. Mind you, he's been a gem for much of the year, hasn't he?

Jordan, if he stays fit, is locked in for the World Cup. His versatility, at fullback or wing, demands he be picked. There have been flashes of brilliance, although you sense he's still knocking off the rust after his late arrival to SRP because of injury.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mark Telea’s form for the Blues got better ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Go no further than Mark Telea and Leicester Fainga'anuku for the wing spots. The finishers are in good nick, and the latter can also cover centre.

An issue with his leg prevented Caleb Clarke from participating in the Blues' quarterfinal against the Waratahs. His form prior to that setback was a concern.

Sevu Reece can't be considered for the rest of the 2023 season, because of a serious knee injury.

Rieko Ioane delivered a fine performance for the Blues at Eden Park last weekend. And when he does that, you turn your face to the sun and let the worries of the world slip away.

Ioane has been something of a pet project at No 13 for Foster since he started as All Blacks coach in 2020, and given his size, speed and talent, could potentially be a sensation in France.

It's a matter of everything aligning. The midfield jobs are tough. Especially in defence, where communication, timing and positive decisions are vital. There's no doubting Ioane's firepower when in space. If his game on the other side of the ball is complete, it could be happy days during the big adventure in France.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rieko Ioane began his international career on the wing, before shifting to centre.

The debate about who is best placed to start at second five-eighth is an interesting one.

David Havili's hamstring injury means he's in a race to be fit for the Rugby Championship, and Quinn Tupaea hasn't played this year because of a serious knee injury.

Jordie Barrett's form hasn't blown anyone's hair back. He lost the goal kicking duties for the Hurricanes, and his decision not to send a pass to Bailyn Sullivan in the final minute of the game against the Brumbies last weekend will haunt him.

Anton Lienert-Brown is picked as the best midfield partner for Ioane. The Crusaders are getting value out of their midfield pair of Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor. As for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, it's hard to see the Blues man being told to book a flight for France.

Richie Mo'unga turns up the heat.

His pipes aren't yet glowing enough to blister the skin, although that may change during the semifinal against the Blues. Seeing flames fire out of Mo'unga's exhausts may be a fair reward for the punters who brave the chilly conditions at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday evening.

Damian McKenzie is the obvious choice as back-up to Mo'unga, several lengths ahead of Beauden Barrett.

Foster must feel divided. On the one hand, he could welcome the chance to see the three pivots perform under pressure. Then again, he already knows what they are capable of and if they get injured, he may lose his appetite. He won't be alone. Plenty of Kiwi rugby supporters will also feel like a jug of oil has been tipped into their cereal bowls, if any of the No 10s get hurt.

Loyalty can be dangerous. Despite the Highlanders being incapable of qualifying for the playoffs, we've remained true to Aaron Smith as the top No 9. He's built up the brownie points.

Controversial? Maybe. Especially when you take the form of the other contenders into account.

Finlay Christie was very good for the Blues last weekend, a timely reminder of what he can do; the red-head doesn't lack courage in defence, and it will be fascinating to see if he can find space around the fringes in the semi against the Crusaders.

It seems everyone is raving about Cameron Roigard right now, and fair enough. He's been in good touch. It's a shame the Hurricanes flopped in Canberra, though. Roigard’s biggest issue is experience – or lack of it.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Cameron Roigard has been outstanding for the Hurricanes this year.

Unlike Folau Fakatava, Brad Weber, Christie and Smith, he has never been inside the All Blacks’ tent. Foster may prefer to stick with the talent he's selected in the past.

Weber's experience will be crucial for the Chiefs in Hamilton when they meet the Brumbies in their semi. One last thing on the No 9s; we are yet to see TJ Perenara, due to his Achilles tendon injury.

He would be a handy standby option for the World Cup, should the four men in front of him come a gutser. But, surely, he couldn’t be considered ahead of Roigard.

Ardie Savea operated at No 7 for the Hurricanes in recent weeks. Yet we have named him - again - at No 8.

Openside flanker Sam Cane, who is expected to retain his job as All Blacks captain when the Rugby Championship squad is named on Sunday, executed 24 tackles against the Reds last weekend. He stays at No 7.

Consistency had been the platform from which he has launched his campaign to lead the men in dark jerseys to France.

And, let's be honest, even if Cane had been cranking out mediocre stuff, would Foster ditch him? Unlikely. Cane is part of the blueprint, and Foster is a conservative selector. Dalton Papali'i, a big powerful brute, is a fine back-up.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Blacks captain Sam Cane is tackled by Garry Ringrose during the first test against Ireland in Auckland last year.

Blindside flanker is a worry. No-one has been able to lock themselves in for this role, and there remains a nagging feeling that Scott Barrett will start at No 6 at the global tournament.

But with Sam Whitelock struggling with an Achilles tendon problem, and everyone in New Zealand should be nervous about that, we're leaving Barrett for the chat about locks.

Stuff Crusaders captain Scott Barrett could play at No 6 for the All Blacks at the World Cup. Lock, though, is where he has proved himself as a class performer in tests.

So, here goes, we have gone to Luke Jacobson to fill the No 6 spot. Provocative? Yes. But with Shannon Frizell having a spell because the Highlanders weren't capable of making the playoffs, Jacobson has to fill the gap. Big, quick and athletic, he looks great when going forward.

His Chiefs team-mate Samipeni Finau has been excellent this year. Uncapped, yet showing all the promise of a bolter. Akira Ioane - watch him. He's got his detractors, but the big man may explode in the semi against the Crusaders. He's got the game-breaking abilities that few others possess.

Ethan Blackadder's injury-riddled season means he's not got a look in for this list, and Crusaders team-mate Cullen Grace has also had rotten luck on that front.

What’s the equivalent of rosary beads in the world of rugby?

Who knows, but if such a thing exists, get down on bended knees, brethren, and rattle out a few prayers for Whitelock and his tender Achilles. A suspect tendon is not what the test centurion, or the All Blacks, need ahead of a World Cup.

Whitelock’s in our squad, but not as a starter. We're nervous. Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick are in the second row. Patrick Tuipulotu is now recovering from a broken arm, so we've elected not to pick him.

There's 140kg of prime beef roaming the fields in Canterbury. His name is Tamaiti Williams.

Capable of playing both sides of the scrum, the big bull Williams has been a dream machine for the Crusaders this year. Has there been a more valuable member of Scott Robertson's squad? Possibly not.

Williams belies his size, by hooning around the track at a decent clip, and most importantly, is a fine scrummager. Which could be vital against the big packs up north. Crusaders team-mate Oli Jager also joins this list. The Irishman is another excellent scrummager, and tough.

Remember, of course, that Crusaders props George Bower (gone for the year), Fletcher Newell and Joe Moody are injured.

Codie Taylor makes his move.

The Crusaders No 2 hasn't had the perfect season, but you sense he's sharpening up right when he needs to. The defending champions want their All Blacks to stand up and lead the injury-hit team, and Taylor is doing his bit.

It's a bold decision to put him ahead of Samisoni Taukei'aho. So be it. How good was it to see Dane Coles remain free of injury, albeit now on the couch following the Hurricanes loss to the Brumbies in Canberra last weekend?

We remain loyal to Coles. His input could be valuable in France. On and off the park. The old pro could be an ace card in Foster’s pack.