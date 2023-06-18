All Blacks squad naming: Crusaders back Dallas McLeod a true 'bolter'

Crusaders utility Dallas McLeod is a shock inclusion in the All Blacks’ 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster offered an early insight into his Rugby World Cup plans by naming five uncapped players – including Crusaders utility back Dallas McLeod – in his first squad of the year.

Tamaiti Williams, Samipeni Finau, Emoni Narawa, Cameron Roigard and McLeod were the fresh names listed in a 36-man group picked for the defence of the Rugby Championship title, which will begin with the test against Argentina in Mendoza on July 9.

The shock selection of McLeod, who has recently played on the wing for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific but has been listed as a midfielder in this All Blacks squad, is reward for his willingness to hunt for work.

Although he is capable of playing several positions, Foster said McLeod featured in their plans as a midfielder, first and foremost.

The inclusion of McLeod means there is no room for Crusaders’ team-mate Jack Goodhue, a test player who can operate at both No 12 and No 13 but has been plagued by injury in recent seasons.

Despite making his debut for the Crusaders in 2020, McLeod has struggled to break into a star-studded backline season but has proved a reliable operator for coach Scott Robertson.

Elias Rodriguez/PHOTOSPORT Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes has been included in the All Blacks squad after a breakout season.

A shortage of wings at the Crusaders this season has meant McLeod has been forced to play on the right wing in recent weeks, with the red-hot Leicester Fainga’anuku, who has also been listed in the All Blacks squad, on the other flank.

Four of the five newcomers will play the Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton next Saturday night.

“This is very special day for them and their families who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements,” Foster said in reference to the five newcomers.

“We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.”

Shaun Stevenson has also been picked as injury cover for wing Mark Telea, who is expected to be unavailable for three to four weeks because of a hamstring strain.

Although Foster's immediate focus will be the championship and Bledisloe Cup tests, the squad named at the Te Awamutu Sports rugby club on Sunday evening was a clear indication these men are firmly in his plans ahead of the World Cup in France in September and October.

Â© Mandatory photo credit: Bruce Versatile Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams can play loosehead and tighthead.

While much of the buzz was about the newbies, Foster has remained loyal to a large chunk of men that have played under him for the last three years.

Openside flanker Sam Cane, who missed the majority of last year's northern tour because of a facial injury and was forced to surrender the leadership role to Sam Whitelock, has been named captain.

“Sam has proven himself as a great leader of our team despite having had a disrupted couple of seasons leading into this one,” Foster said in regards to Cane. “We have total belief that he is the right man to lead us.”

Chiefs first five-eighth Damian McKenzie, who played his 40th and most recent test against France in Paris in late 2021, has been recognised for his sparkling performances by earning a recall.

His is one of three No 10s named. The others are the experienced Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Samipeni Finau has been rewarded for his physicality and tough attitude at the Chiefs.

The biggest omissions included loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and halfback Brad Weber. Their spots were taken by Finau, and Roigard, respectively.

Chiefs blindside flanker Finau has been in excellent form for much of the season, while Roigard was a lively contributor to the Hurricanes’ cause up until they lost to the Brumbies in Canberra in the SRP quarterfinal.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said Finau's physicality has impressed him this year, as he aims to compete for the No 6 jersey with the established Shannon Frizell.

Ryan noted that Finau was one of the few Chiefs players who stood out for him, when they suffered their only loss of the season against the Reds in New Plymouth.

Regarded as one of the best running halfbacks in New Zealand, Roigard can add spark to the attack with his bursts from the base of the rucks, and his kicking game is also an asset.

Despite being bothered by an Achilles tendon injury that may rule him out of the Crusaders’ team to play the Chiefs next weekend, veteran lock Whitelock has been included as one of five locks. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell is one of six props in the squad, despite being absent from the majority of the Crusaders’ campaign because of a foot injury.

Not considered because of injuries were Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, TJ Perenara and Angus Ta’avao.

AT A GLANCE

All Blacks squad: Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho; Props: Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax; Locks: Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i; Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell; Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard; First-five eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga; Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod; Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.