Double demotion for Hoskins Sotutu as Blues No 8 misses second-string ABs XV squad

From the penthouse to the outhouse, what on earth has mercurial Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu done to deserve the dramatic double demotion that came his way on Sunday?

The 14-cap Blues No 8, and All Blacks squad member for the previous three years, was a glaring omission from the 30-strong second-string group chosen for matches against a Japan XV and Jamie Joseph’s World Cup-bound Brave Blossoms in July.

It’s understandable that he missed Ian Foster’s Rugby Championship All Blacks squad after a mixed bag of a season with the Blues that ended on a dud note in Christchurch on Friday night. He was also called out for some questionable decisions in the last-gasp victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne, when he made one of just two starts in 2022, but was subsequently included in the northern tour squad, starting against Japan in Tokyo and playing off the bench in the finale against England.

Sotutu has well and truly been surpassed in the loose mix by the hard-nosed Luke Jacobson, while rising young Chiefs prospect Samipeni Finau has also been preferred alongside the established quartet of skipper Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii and Shannon Frizell.

You get that. Sotutu has not done enough to make the top squad. At his best he’s a game-changer, but his form has been erratic in ‘23 and he has paid a price for that.

But to miss out on the second-stringers is mystifying, to say the least. Foster and the selectors have picked six loose forwards in that group, including the departing Pita Gus Sowakula (off to France) and Sotutu’s Blues team-mates Akira Ioane and Cameron Suafoa. Impressive Crusaders No 8 Christian Lio-Willie has also been rewarded for a standout campaign with a deserved spot.

Sotutu has played much more consistently than Ioane through the Blues’ campaign, though perhaps his lack of game-time at No 6 has counted against him.

Powerful Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua is the other notable omission from the “XV” squad that includes nine players with test experience – Aidan Ross, Asafo Aumua, Ioane, Sowakula, Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava, Stephen Perofeta, Brett Cameron and Jack Goodhue.

Aumua was consistently outstanding for Moana and has been swooped up by the Crusaders for next season. But he has missed out to Goodue, Alex Nankivell, Billy Proctor and Bailyn Sullivan who have been chosen to cover midfield for the Leon MacDonald-coached group.

Others players perhaps unlucky to miss All Blacks selection included in the second-string squad include hooker Asafo Aumua, prop Ross, halfback Weber and midfielder Goodhue.

The All Blacks XV assemble on June 29, and meet the Japan XV at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya Stadium on July 8 and the Brave Blossoms in Kumamoto on July 15. It’s likely any injury replacements required for the All Blacks will come out of this group.

All Blacks XV squad: Hookers: Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes), Ricky Riccitelli (Blues), Tyrone Thompson (Chiefs). Props: Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders), Oli Jager (Crusaders), Tevita Mafileo (Hurricanes), Xavier Numia (Hurricanes), Aidan Ross (Chiefs). Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs), Quinten Strange (Crusaders), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes). Loose forwards: Billy Harmon (Highlanders), Akira Ioane (Blues), Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs), Cameron Suafoa (Blues). Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava (Highlanders), Brad Weber (Chiefs). First fives: Brett Cameron (Hurricanes), Stephen Perofeta (Blues). Midfielders: Jack Goodhue (Crusaders), Alex Nankivell (Chiefs), Billy Proctor (Hurricanes), Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes). Outside backs: Sam Gilbert (Highlanders), AJ Lam (Blues), Ruben Love (Hurricanes), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs), Jona Nareki (Highlanders).