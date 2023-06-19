Top five All Blacks omissions: Shaun Stevenson's reprieve masks mystifying exclusion

Shaun Stevenson has stuffed the stats for the Chiefs in ‘23, but couldn't make the All Blacks cut.

ANALYSIS: Every All Blacks selection there are the eyebrow-raising omissions. That’s the nature of New Zealand rugby where franchise excellence inevitably throws up more contenders than can be squeezed into a single squad.

But considering there were 10 high-profile test regulars not even considered because of injury, perhaps Ian Foster’s squad of 36 named on Sunday for the upcoming Rugby Championship campaign contained fewer in the unlucky category than might normally be the case.

Perhaps. But still it’s not difficult to dig up five who might count themselves unfortunate to be given the Fozzie sidestep, headed by standout Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson who was only given a temporary reprieve after being added as a stand-in for crocked Blues wing Mark Telea.

SKY SPORT All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals why he named five newcomers in his 36-strong Rugby Championship squad.

Stevenson missed out, essentially, to Chiefs team-mate Emoni Narawa who joins incumbents Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Mark Telea and Will Jordan as the newcomer in the outside backs division.

But with Foster confirming Telea’s knee injury was set to rule him out for the first two Rugby Championship tests against Argentina in Mendoza (July 8) and South Africa in Auckland (July 15), the in-form Chiefs custodian has earned a temporary reprieve.

Still, when Telea is fit again Stevenson will slide out, and that makes him very unlucky indeed, considering the year he’s had. He is in the competition’s top 10 for tries (third, 11), carries (eighth, 144), clean-breaks (third, 20), metres carried (third, 1530) and offloads (eighth, 19), and has been the most consistent performer in a side on top of its game.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa nudged out team-mate Shaun Stevenson for a spot in the full ABs squad.

Narawa has been no slug either and makes top-10 in three categories: 10th in clean breaks (13), fifth in defenders beaten (54) and ninth in metres carried (1257).

Clearly there are doubts round Stevenson’s defence and fullback cover elsewhere (Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie) also counted against him. But you can also make a case in the form he’s in, you find room, and figure the rest out on the hoof.

Others, too, might be considered unfortunate to miss the cut as Foster brought in five uncapped players (bolter Dallas McLeod, Cam Roigard, Samipeni Finau and Tamaiti Willams, as well as Narawa) to refresh a group looking to land a fourth World Cup by season’s end.

Here are Stuff’s top-five unlucky All Blacks omissions for 2023:

Shaun Stevenson

Not good enough. Really? It’s hard to imagine what more the 26-year-old Chiefs standout could have done in a campaign for the ages.

Defend better, according to Foster who clearly saw something few others noticed.

“We’ve got specific requirements on both sides of the ball,” noted Foster. “Certainly on attack he’s been outstanding, and he has a great kicking game. We’ve seen massive improvement in defensive structural stuff, and also the tackle and contact work. But we want more in that space.”

Stevenson is not without hope. Remember Foster – not exactly a visionary selector – left both Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax out of his Ireland series squad, and two games into the Rugby Championship they were nailed-on starters.

The Chiefs star could yet make a similar move. If he’s lucky.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Cheifs halfback Brad Weber was squeezed out of the All Blacks by a four-into-three equation.

Brad Weber

Foster conceded halfback was a tough final cull, with four excellent contenders for three spots. Weber ended up the unlucky No 4, missing out in a straight head-to-head with Blues rival Finlay Christie.

“Cam [Roigard] is the new boy. He’s had a big year, has played incredibly well and he brings a unique skllset with his left-foot kicking game,” said Foster. “That’s a point of difference. But we know we’ve got at least one other quality nine out there that wants in.”

Weber will know he’s just one injury away. And he has a final looming to showcase his own point of difference.

Jack Goodhue

The Crusaders No 12 has missed out to team-mate McLeod who benefits from the absence of David Havili and Quinn Tupaea.

McLeod is a top footballer, and making a good fist of filling in on the wing for the red and blacks, but Goodhue, 28, is still unlucky to be overlooked after finally shaking off the injuries to produce some strong form in the run to the final. He has played 18 tests since a 2017 debut, including a World Cup.

For now he remains on the outside looking in.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images There is no room for Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua in Ian Foster’s All Blacks squad.

Aidan Ross

The Chiefs loosehead was a first-time callup last year and featured in just one test, off the bench in the Dunedin defeat to Ireland. He was a training ground body only for the championship and then missed the cut for the year-end tour.

But with George Bower out, it appeared there might be room for the rock-solid loosehead specialist. Alas Foster has gone with converted Blues No 1 Ofa Tungafasi to back up de Groot, and new face Williams also covering there.

Asafo Aumua

The impactful Canes hooker has missed out to veteran team-mate Dane Coles in a call that owes a lot to loyalty and experience, as much as out-and-out form.

That said, Aumua has probably paid the price for a series of shaky lineout throwing efforts over the back part of the season. That saw him lose the Canes starting gig to Coles, which was no doubt all Foster needed to pick the one-time best hooker in the world.

Aumua, though, remains capable of making a serious impact with his mobility, strength and athleticism. And the ABs would back themselves to tidy up his throwing. Given Coles’ injury history, he should stay ready.