Rugby league in Perth helped set Tamaiti Williams on path to All Blacks

Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams only heard his first name when the All Blacks squad was named on Sunday, because his mum Natalie burst into tears.

Tamaiti ​Williams' father, Johnny, had a message for his lad when they lived in Perth.

He reckoned Tamaiti needed to toughen up. It was time to mix things up, and get a taste of the rough stuff in rugby league.

Tamaiti, the 140kg prop who was named in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship, says he remains grateful for the switch and is still a rugby league fan. So when the State of Origin game is played on Wednesday night he will be cheering for New South Wales.

"I grew up playing rugby league. Union on a Saturday, and league on a Sunday,'' Williams, one of six props named in the All Blacks on Sunday evening, says.

In case you were wondering, he wasn't a fancy ball-playing back. He was more the type to tuck the pill under his wing, and go up the guts.

"I was straight up the middle, mate. I loved that sport, too, it was good. My dad put me in league, so I could learn how to tackle. I was a bit scared in the younger grades.''

The Williams family moved to Perth when he was three months old, and returned to New Zealand when he was 16. That was followed by a short stint at Kerikeri High School in Northland before he was rewarded with a scholarship to St Kentigern College in Auckland.

Had Williams remained in Perth, he could have been sucked into the Australian rugby system and, who knows, chased a Wallabies jersey.

He says that didn't feature in his thinking as a teenager. "I grew up in Australia, but I still wanted to play for the All Blacks. My dad said that's what he wanted to be when he grew up, he didn't get the chance.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images All Blacks XV prop Tamaiti Williams tackles Lekima Tagitagivalu of Barbarians at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 14.

"For me to have the opportunity to one day hopefully put the black jersey on, that's pretty cool for our family.''

If the Blues had signed Williams, he could have been in their Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Instead the Crusaders got to him first, and he joined the franchise's academy in Christchurch in late 2019: "My dad made the decision that this was the best place for me, and I haven't looked back ever since.''

The misfortune of other props in the Crusaders squad this season accelerated Williams' chances of being in the All Blacks. Test players Joe Moody, George Bower and Fletcher Newell were among those to get injured, forcing Williams to turn up for work for most weekends.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury prop Tamaiti Williams attempts to make a break during the NPC match against Northland last year.

Unlike the All Blacks, who took regular breaks as part of the World Cup player management programme, Williams, who can play both sides of the scrum, stayed on the tools; that proved a godsend for coach Scott Robertson.

The 22-year-old has made 15 appearances this year, 14 with a starter's number on his back, and is expected to start at loosehead prop for the final against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

His bulky frame means he's got to graft at maintaining his fitness levels, and having to play more than 800 minutes has been one way of getting that done.

When he lands in the All Blacks set-up he will reunite with former Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan; they first worked together with the team in 2021, before the latter was poached by All Blacks coach Ian Foster last year.

Despite the absence of Ryan, and a rising injury count, the Crusaders forwards have maintained their standards and Williams has played a big role in that.

He watched the naming of the All Blacks squad with his partner, and his parents, the latter pair having delayed their return to the North Island in the hope of sharing the big moment with their son.

"I only kind of heard the start of my name, and then mum [Natalie] started crying,'' Williams said. "So I thought it must be good news.''