All Blacks tighthead prop Nepo Laulala signs for French club

Nepo Laulala, who has played 45 tests for the All Blacks, is set to end his rugby career in New Zealand.

All Blacks tighthead prop Nepo Laulala will play in France after the World Cup.

The Blues have confirmed on social media that Laulala, who has played 45 tests since his debut against Samoa in Apia in 2015, will leave New Zealand after this year and join a French club.

A video on the Blues’ social media account carried the message ‘Nepo Laulala reunited with the ‘Big Uce’ in France’.

The 31-year-old Laulala, who has also played for the Chiefs and Crusaders in Super Rugby, was picked in the All Blacks’ 36-man Rugby Championship squad last Sunday night. He was one of six props named.

Given Laulala only signed a one-year contract extension with NZ Rugby, which expires after the World Cup in France, and media outlets in that country had previously suggested he was pondering a switch to a club in the northern hemisphere, it’s no great suprise that the Blues have announced he is leaving.

Laulala’s older brother, Casey, who also played two tests the All Blacks, posted on social media a message to say Nepo had played his final Super Rugby game.

Born in Samoa, Laulala attended Auckland’s Wesley College. He was a member of the All Blacks’ World Cup squad in 2019, making six appearances at the tournament.

Last year Laulala began to lose traction with the selectors, due to good form displayed by the Crusaders’ Fletcher Newell and the Hurricanes’ Tyrel Lomax. All three have been named in the All Blacks squad for the championship.

Laulala will join current All Blacks Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Richie Mo’unga, and Shannon Frizell in making a switch to an offshore club in 2024.

Brad Weber and Pita Gus Sowakula, who have previously, represented the All Blacks but weren't named in the squad on Sunday, have also signed with clubs in France.

Rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who also wasn't in Ian Foster’s squad and appears highly unlikely to feature for the All Blacks again, will return to the Warriors next year.