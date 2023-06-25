Analysing the All Blacks: Who has the inside running for Ian Foster's top lineup

ANALYSIS: The easy part is done. Now Ian Foster has to get the really important – and tricky – bit right. The All Blacks coach must whittle down his chosen 36, plus others drifting back from injury, into a team of 23 who can ultimately bring home the Webb Ellis Cup in France in October.

That is going to require some honest conversations, forward thinking and deep-dive analysis, with lashings of foresight and intuition thrown in. Not all of which are Foster fortes. Also some luck, that key figures stay fit and healthy enough to be selected.

It will also be a process. Do not expect to see Foster roll out his top lineup through the five tests he has before the World Cup opener against France on September 8. That’s not how these buildups work. Yes, there are trophies on the line, but, as we’ve seen repeatedly in the professional era, priorities rightfully shift in the years the golden trophy is all anyone cares about.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Will Jordan’s return to top form with the Crusaders makes him a compelling contender at fullback for the All Blacks.

That said, there is a balance to achieve between giving contenders a shot and not risking injury and overload, and building form, momentum and connectivity with your top group, so they hit the ground rolling in France. The latter may be as important as ever for an All Blacks team coming off a wobbly 2022 which featured four defeats and a draw, some historic low points and a complete and utter lack of back-to-back power showings.

These are the All Blacks, but not as we’ve known them. For the first time possibly ever they are not World Cup favourites or even co-hotshots. That would be Ireland and France. Foster’s New Zealanders are seen as vulnerable and lacking cohesion. A step back of the powerhouses of the north, and maybe even the mighty Boks who usually save their best for the four-yearly global gathering.

So maybe Foster doesn’t play his top group for the Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza on July 9 (NZT), given less than a week later they will run out against the Boks in Auckland, with a long-haul flight thrown in. Maybe he factors in the big workloads of some Chiefs and Crusaders players who will have knocked seven bells out of each other in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton. Maybe these opening bang-bang matches are an ideal chance to alternate some players.

Foster has said he wants to win both the Rugby Championship and World Cup this year. Fair enough. But if he’s honest with himself, he will conclude that his coaching era will be defined by the success or otherwise of only one of those ambitions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Finding the right fit for the Barrett brothers will be a major challenge for Ian Foster.

He’s got to be all-in on the World Cup. The rest is only a means to an end.

So, what does Foster’s top lineup actually look like? It’s probably nowhere near as settled, or clear, as you would like heading into a World Cup campaign. The Blues’ abject semifinal implosion has put several heavy-hitters under the microscope, including, but not limited to, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke. Skipper Sam Cane appears to have eased concerns over his form at No 7, but there are genuine head-scratchers at fullback, left wing, centre, No 6 and hooker.

Just where Scott Barrett fits into the 23 is intriguing. The Crusaders skipper, playing the rugby of his life, could start at lock or No 6, or cover both off the bench. This shapes as one of the more pivotal calls. His brother Beauden, too, looms as a dilemma. His Super Rugby form has been erratic, at best, and at times he’s looked a lost soul. Squeezing him in as a compromise fullback may now not be the easy alternative it once was.

So where are the big calls?

Let’s start at fullback. If Foster is bold he will anoint Will Jordan and be done with it. The only man close to him in form (Shaun Stevenson) was mysteriously omitted from the squad and only added as temporary injury cover. Stevenson could get an early run and Barrett and Damian McKenzie are also options, but it appears to be Jordan’s time, if Foster is smart enough to figure it out.

On the wings, the remarkable Mark Telea should be top No 14 when fit (though rookie Emoni Narawa likely gets a deserved crack in the meantime) and Leicester Fainga’anuku has been streets ahead of Clarke in Super Rugby and deserves the power slot.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Who starts? Who comes off the bench? It’s a close call between Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor.

Midfield looked cut and dried with Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett until some staggers at the back end of Super Rugby for both. Ioane’s bumbling semi effort might give Foster pause for thought, with the experience and consistency of Anton Lienert-Brown the obvious alternative. The latter’s ability to cover both 12 and 13 also makes him a useful bench option, where he has played well in the past.

First five on form is a straight choice between Richie Mo’unga and Damian McKenzie, though the former’s time in the saddle makes him a no-brainer selection, while halfback, No 8 and openside all pick themselves (Dalton Papalii’s supporters have gone notably quiet).

No 6 is where it gets interesting. Barrett could play there in a supersized pack, and Shannon Frizell has some merit, but there is a lot to like about the fit of Luke Jacobson alongside Cane and Ardie Savea in a loose trio that would tick a lot of boxes.

The second row should serve up the last dance for veterans Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, though Scooter Barrett has to be knocking loudly on that door if not required at No 6. Frankly any two of that trio would do the trick.

Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax will be the starting props (even Foster eventually figured that out last year), though the hooker one-two punch is interesting between Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor. The Chiefs No 2 would be the exciting choice; Taylor the safe one. Another factor: Taukei’aho is a far better impact man off the pine.

Then there’s the bench. Does he roll out new faces such as Cam Roigard and Tamaiti Williams with their X-factor? Does he go back to the future with Beauden Barrett covering 10 and 15?

If Foster is any chance to sign off in style, these are puzzlers he must get right.

Potential top All Blacks 23: Will Jordan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Dalton Papalii, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown.