All Blacks exodus: The top players headed offshore after Rugby World Cup

ANALYSIS: As the most recent All Black to declare the sun will soon set on his career in New Zealand, Jack Goodhue won't lack company when he carts his passport and luggage into the international departure lounge later this year.

Almost a dozen internationals have already signed for offshore clubs, which they will join after the World Cup in France is completed, and forfeit the right to play for the All Blacks.

Goodhue, an 18-test midfielder, will link with French club Castres Olympique on a two-year contract once he has fulfilled his duties to NZ Rugby.

Although the 28-year-old hasn't played for the All Blacks since late 2020, a recurring knee injury has limited his opportunities for more, he proved his value when he started at second five-eighth during the Crusaders' charge towards another title in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Since the game turned professional in late 1995, the World Cup cycles have been accompanied by a boom-and-bust mentality as All Blacks players have continued to venture overseas after each tournament.

The reason is simple: Money. The big earners in New Zealand rake in more than $1 million a season, but the salaries on offer in Japan can exceed that. The games in Japan aren't as tough on the body, the schedule isn't overloaded with fixtures and after checking in at Narita airport it's just one flight to get back home.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Ian Foster says his veteran lock is 'pretty sore' after playing for the Crusaders.

NZ Rugby has one ace card, and it's clinging to it.

Unlike other countries, such as South Africa and Australia, NZ Rugby, in most circumstances, won't allow players to circumnavigate the domestic competitions.

Some are granted sabbaticals, however; Ardie Savea, for example, won't play for the Hurricanes next year because he will future-proof his balance sheet by playing in Japan, but will be eligible to play for the All Blacks.

Sonny Bill Williams, who played for the Roosters in the NRL in 2014, was granted a special dispensation to return to the All Blacks later that year – despite not playing Super Rugby or in the NPC.

Those are rare exceptions to the rule.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has already said the topic of selecting overseas-based players can't be dismissed. Current coach Ian Foster countered that idea by saying it would be a major mistake to open the doors to them, that it would be the beginning of the end of the domestic game.

What is clear is this. Next year's roster won't be Foster's problem.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga celebrate after the Crusaders beat the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton.

WHO'S HEADING OUT THE DOOR?

Richie Mo'unga

The first five-eighth shapes as the biggest loss for Robertson.

At 29, he would still be a five-star asset for the All Blacks if available in 2024 and Robertson would almost certainly have given him the keys to the test team. It’s not going to happen.

Mo’unga will join Japanese club Toshiba, which has been coached by former All Blacks captain Todd Blackadder, on a three-year deal. Mo'unga has played 44 tests.

David Rogers/Getty Images Aaron Smith scores against Wales in Cardiff.

Aaron Smith

Halfback Smith, 34, has agreed terms for what has been disclosed as a “long-term deal” with Toyota in Japan. Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has been a consultant at the club.

Smith, with 114 test caps and regarded as the greatest halfback New Zealand has produced, is now preparing to play in his third World Cup.

Beauden Barrett

The first-five/fullback will join Smith at the Toyota club.

After one season in Japan, there is a chance Barrett could return home to play. That hinges on brokering a deal with NZ Rugby.

Barrett, 32, has twice been named World Rugby player of the year. He has 112 test caps.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Brodie Retallick (no shirt) and Sam Whitelock (left) won’t be available for the All Blacks in 2024.

Brodie Retallick

Lock Retallick is already familiar with the game in Japan, having been granted a sabbatical to play for the Kobe Steelers team in 2020 and 2021.

The test centurion will return to the club next year. Retallick is 32.

Sam Whitelock

Veteran Whitelock will join younger brother and former All Black loose forward Luke at the Pau club in France.

Lock Whitelock, 34, has signed a two-year deal. He has made 143 test appearances.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku has elected not to stay in New Zealand to give himself the chance to play under Scott Robertson when the latter coaches the All Blacks.

Leicester Fainga'anuku

The wing, at just 23 years of age, has signed an 18-month deal with French club Toulon.

Last year the power-runner was dumped by the All Blacks after two unconvincing appearances in the domestic series against Ireland. That proved how fickle the game can be, and Fainga'anuku may have taken that into account when electing to head offshore.

Although he was later recalled for the northern tour, he returned home for personal reasons and later linked-up with the All Blacks XV squad.

Shannon Frizell

The Toshiba club in Japan, is where loose forward Frizell will make his money in 2024. The 29-year-old has played 25 tests.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Nepo Laulala has made 45 test appearances for the All Blacks.

Nepo Laulala

The tighthead prop, a 45 test veteran, has yet to confirm which club he will join in France.

His departure was announced by the Blues after the team bombed out of the Super Rugby Pacific title race.

Brad Weber

Not required by the All Blacks, halfback Weber, 32, is a member of the All Blacks XV squad to play two games in Japan.

Weber, who played the last of his 18 tests against Wales in Cardiff in November, will join French club Stade Francais.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Pita Gus Sowakula played two tests for the All Blacks in 2022.

Pita Gus Sowakula

Loose forward Sowakula, 28, has signed for French club ASM Clermont Auvergne.

A couple of tests against Ireland last year, and then nothing. Sowakula never added to those two test caps. He is a member of the All Blacks XV squad.

Jack Goodhue

French club Castres Olympique will be home for midfielder Goodhue for two seasons. He has been listed in the All Blacks XV squad.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to the Warriors next year.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Unable to crack the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads, Tuivasa-Sheck's time in the international spotlight appears over.

Asked to slot into midfield, arguably one of the toughest positions to master in the backline, he struggled to fulfill his potential in the 15-man game and was unable to force his way into the Blues' 23-man squad towards the end of this season.

The three-test All Black will return to the Warriors in the NRL next year.

Alex Nankivell

The uncapped Nankivell has signed a two-year deal with Irish club Munster. He is in the All Blacks XV squad.