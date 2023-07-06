Wild fans and whistles: Why the All Blacks must be on high alert in Argentina

An inexperienced All Blacks squad, captained by Graham Mourie, broke fresh ground when it toured Argentina in 1976.

It was to be an enlightening experience for a group of men who, despite the tight schedule and short turnaround between games, thrived under the coaching of Jack Gleeson and won all eight of their games in the South American country.

Machine gun nests inside the grounds, and local fans going crazy at the sight of the All Blacks forwards rucking opponents weren’t uncommon.

The final game of that trip was against a local team in Mendoza, the city where the All Blacks will prepare for the World Cup by playing the Pumas in their first Rugby Championship test on Sunday morning.

Despite the issues in Argentina - a right-wing coup d'etat had resulted in President Isabel Peron being unseated from power seven months earlier - the 1976 All Blacks returned to New Zealand with colourful stories of what happened on and off the rugby fields.

What they didn't have, however, was the honour of saying they had played a test for their country.

Although they played two matches against Argentina's national team in Buenos Aires, the International Rugby Board (now known as World Rugby), didn't endorse All Blacks' clashes against the Pumas as official test matches until 1985.

Since that first official test, which the All Blacks won 33-20 in Buenos Aires, the two countries have met 35 times. The All Blacks have won 32, and there's been one draw. Their two defeats, in 2020 and 2022, were in Sydney and Christchurch.

This will be Ian Foster's final trip to Argentina as All Blacks coach. No-one needs to remind him of the importance of farewelling the country with a win.

History always reminds us how difficult it can be to keep a clean slate in Argentina.

Stuff Sir John Kirwan scored two tries against Argentina in 1985. He is pictured in action during the World Cup opener against Italy two years later.

1985

Result: All Blacks 21 Argentina 21

Touted as the favourite ahead of the second test at Ferrocarril Stadium in Buenos Aires, and deservedly so after winning the first test at the same arena a week earlier, the All Blacks were fortunate to escape a shock defeat.

Puma captain and first five-eighth Hugo Porta kicked four penalties and three drop goals to push the All Blacks to the limit, as the 30,000 spectators urged their team to do the unthinkable.

With a pinch of luck, and better execution, the Pumas, who were in a good attacking position in the final minutes, could have won.

Sir John Kirwan scored two tries for the All Blacks, with Murray Mexted adding the third.

For Andy Haden, Dave Loveridge and Mexted it was to be the last time they played for the All Blacks.

Kenji Ito/Photosport Grizz Wyllie coached the All Blacks between 1988 and 1991.

1991

Result: All Blacks 28 Argentina 14

A convincing win for the All Blacks, but only on paper.

It was evident there were significant issues within the team at Velez Sarsfield Stadium in Buenos Aires, and when the All Blacks imploded at the World Cup in Britain and Ireland later in the year no-one should have been surprised.

The following week the All Blacks won 36-6 at the same venue. Although it was a big improvement on the shoddy display a week earlier, the rumours of a split between the heavy hitters from Auckland and the rest of the team persisted.

Coach Alex Wyllie also had to contend with intense scrutiny from NZ Rugby (then the NZRFU), and ahead of the World Cup was instructed to allow his arch-rival, John Hart, join him. It proved a disaster.

The All Blacks lost to Australia in their semifinal in Dublin. The problems probably began in 1990, but the tour to Argentina signalled that not all was well within the All Blacks.

The following year Laurie Mains took over as coach.

Mark Round Scott Robertson will coach the All Blacks next year. He scored a vital try for the All Blacks in 2001.

2001

All Blacks 24 Argentina 20

No 8 Scott Robertson, who will coach the All Blacks next year, scored the match-winner in Buenos Aires with a couple of minutes left on the clock.

Up until that moment viewers watching their TVs in New Zealand were almost in a state of shock, as they wondered how a team that could beat the Pumas 67-19 in Christchurch earlier in the year could look so mortal on the road.

It was Robertson's Crusaders and Canterbury team-mates, Andrew Mehrtens and Ben Blair, who provided the ingredients to the late try.

Blair, especially, was crucial; having received a long pass from Mehrtens after the home side failed to find touch, Blair had the vision to step through the lazy defence, hit the gas pedal and then fire a lovely pass to Robertson as he ranged down the left-hand edge.

Mehrtens kicked the conversion. The relieved All Blacks looked to the heavens with a combination of relief and gratitude to get away with the win at Estadio Monumental Antonio V Liberti in front of 70,000 locals.

John Selkirk/Stuff The late Jerry Collins captained the All Blacks in Buenos Aires. He is pictured playing against the Pumas during a test in New Zealand.

2006

All Blacks 25 Argentina 19

The late Jerry Collins captained the All Blacks to a scratchy victory at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, having made friends with the locals by delivering a speech in Spanish at a function earlier in the week.

The Pumas fans, probably still fizzing by watching their national football team beat Mexico 2-1 at the World Cup in Germany, were in high spirits throughout much of this encounter.

There were only around 25,000 of them at the ground but the noise and whistling generated by the fans was significant and whenever the All Blacks made an error, and there were no shortage of those, it did nothing to dampen their enthusiasm.

Collins and his team-mates, to put it simply, were fortunate to escape this game without a defeat.

Leon MacDonald, Scott Hamilton and Dan Carter scored tries for the All Blacks, with the latter adding two conversions and two penalties.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images All Black Jordie Barrett and his team-mates were relieved to secure a 20-16 win in Buenos Aires in 2019.

2019

All Blacks 20 Argentina 16

With a pinch more luck, and added scrutiny by referee Angus Gardner (who, incidentally, will control the test in Mendoza on Sunday morning) at the death, the Pumas could have won at Jose Amalfitani Stadium.

The Pumas had a couple of attacking lineouts towards the end of the game, but couldn't punch their way through the wall of black jerseys.

A turnover won by the All Blacks from a ruck on the edge of the tryline ensured they got away with the victory. Ahead 20-9 at halftime, the All Blacks were unable to trouble the scoreboard operator in the second spell.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson and utility back Braydon Ennor made their debuts, but neither was to feature during the World Cup in Japan later in the year. Jacobson was forced to withdraw from the squad because of concussion, while Ennor missed the cut.

Bruce Jarvis/Photosport Sir Wayne Shelford captained the All Blacks and the Maori All Blacks.

MAORI ALL BLACKS

1988

Māori All Blacks 12 Tucuman 3

What transpired during this rugged fixture in Tucuman was a reminder to touring teams of how quickly things can get out of control when the crowd's emotions bubble over.

Sir Wayne "Buck'' Shelford, regarded as one of the toughest men to play the game, said in his autobiography that it was the only time he was frightened on a rugby field. Shelford, who was captain, had to use all his negotiating skills to ensure his players got off the park in one piece.

And, even then, it was a close thing. When prop Steve McDowall got sent off, the local fans went bonkers. Bottles were among the items chucked on the field.

The local players, probably mindful that their team had only recently returned from a two-year ban, tried to calm things down but to no avail.

The game was called off five minutes early, and as the New Zealanders left the field they came under siege.

Wing Jasin ​Goldsmith was hit by a bottle in the head, and Shelford was whacked with an umbrella.