Six capped All Blacks named in second-tier team to face Japan XV in Tokyo

Halfback Brad Weber, pictured scoring for the All Blacks against Tonga in Auckland in 2021.

All Blacks XV v Japan XV. Where: Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo. Kickoff: Saturday, 8pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport

Co-captain Brad Weber is one of six-capped All Blacks named in a second-tier side to face a Japan XV in Tokyo on Saturday night.

All Blacks XV coach Leon MacDonald has also named Akira Ioane, Stephen Perofeta, Jack Goodhue, Folau Fakatava and Brett Cameron in his team for the first of two matches.

Weber will co-captain the side with Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon, who has been named on the bench, and will be backed up by another former All Black, Fakatava.

MacDonald’s team certainly won’t lack punch, not with a back three of Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan and Etene Nanai-Seturo.

A Jack Goodhue-Alex Nankivell midfield will also be imposing for the hosts, as will the powerful loose forwards trio of Christian Lio-Willie, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Ioane.

“With a short lead in to kick off, it’s about balancing the team with experienced players and emerging talent,” MacDonald said in a statement.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Akira Ioane will start for the All Blacks XV in their first game of the year this weekend.

“The players are all out to showcase their skills and strength as a team on the international stage. It’s going to be an incredibly proud moment for the team and their whānau, especially for those players representing New Zealand for the first time.”

MacDonald, who will join incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson as an assistant from November 1, also coached the All Blacks XV last year.

Established in 2022, they beat Ireland A and lost to the Robertson-coached Barbarians in their first two fixtures.

The All Blacks XV will face the Jamie Joseph-coached Brave Blossoms next week.

All Blacks XV: Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan, Alex Nankivell, Jack Goodhue, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Stephen Perofeta, Brad Weber (co-capt), Christian Lio-Willie, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Akira Ioane, Quinten Strange, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Riccitelli, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Cameron Suafoa, Billy Harmon (co-capt), Folau Fakatava, Brett Cameron, Sam Gilbert.