All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' season-opening test v Pumas

All Black Scott Barrett on the charge against the Pumas in Hamilton last September.

It’s that time of the year again, time for the All Blacks to kickoff their Rugby Championship campaign.

Head coach Ian Foster’s final season in charge of the men in black starts with an away fixture against the Pumas in Mendoza on Sunday morning (NZT).

In what’s an abbreviated championship due to it being a World Cup year, it’s a must-win match if they’re to retain their title.

More importantly, it’s one of only a handful of chances remaining to iron out some kinks and finalise combinations before the all-important tournament in France.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening test of 2023.

Game

What: All Blacks v Argentina

Where: Estadio Malvinas Argentina, Mendoza

Kickoff: 7.10am, Sunday

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Damian McKenzie has been named at No 10 for the All Blacks this week, and will play his first test in more than 19 months.

Teams

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Braydon Ennor.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Lucio Sordoni, Julian Montoya (c), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Orlando.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Aus), Jordan Way (Aus)

Television match official: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Weather

Sunny and calm conditions are forecast, with a temperature of 13degC at kickoff.

Odds

All Blacks $1.20

Argentina $4.20

History

Played 35; All Blacks: 32 wins, Argentina: 2 wins, 1 draw

Last meeting in 2022: All Blacks 52, Argentina 3