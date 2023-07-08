All Blacks vs Argentina: Major test looms for Sam Cane's men against Pumas in Mendoza

Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza. When: Sunday, July 9, 7.10am (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.50am

Ian Foster begins his extended goodbye in the unfamiliar city of Mendoza on Sunday morning.

All Blacks coach Foster, like anyone with a vested interest in the team, will hope to collect the ultimate farewell gift at the World Cup in France later this year but, right now, it seems irresponsible to begin discussions about the Webb Ellis Cup.

The nerves are jangling.

If any supporters of the All Blacks aren't feeling a smidgen of anxiety ahead of the team's first test of the year, against Argentina at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, they are surely in the minority.

Foster, who parts ways with his employers at NZ Rugby after the tournament, has five tests to settle on selections before the first World Cup pool game against France in Paris on September 9.

That begins with this Rugby Championship match against a team that has gazumped the All Blacks twice in three years, and shaded England 30-29 in London in November, its first win over that foe in 16 years.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Openside flanker Sam Cane will lead the All Blacks in their first test of 2023.

The All Blacks, to provide context, could only manage a 25-25 draw with England at Twickenham the following week, an unsatisfactory ending to a turbulent season.

This test against the Pumas is Foster's chance to whip over a fresh page, to let the world know the All Blacks have sharpened their fangs and will be the hunters, not the hunted, in France.

"It is always difficult, the first test of the year,'' Foster said. "There is always a sense of how much are they [the Pumas] going to change from the year before. They are probably wondering the same about us.

"We have a sense they are going to be massively up for this game. We are assuming the environment is going to be electric, which is exciting for us. We are expecting a quality Argentinean team, there will be no surprises with their intensity.''

During the lead-up, Foster ventured out of his hotel in Mendoza to visit a local vineyard and players Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett also spoke about ordering T-bone steaks the size of ukuleles.

In doing so they offered a glimpse into life as a touring rugby professional, and for those unfamiliar to the high stakes of international footy it must seem a joyful experience.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie was one of the best No 10s in Super Rugby Pacific. He will start for the All Blacks in that position against the Pumas.

If the All Blacks beat the Pumas it certainly would be. Should they crash to a defeat, however, it may be anything but.

The All Blacks have never lost in Argentina, and captain Sam Cane and Foster won't want that on their resumes when they return to New Zealand for the match against the Springboks in Auckland next weekend.

Injuries, and the need to manage players ahead of a bruising contest against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium have forced Foster to be pragmatic with his selections.

It is a delicate balancing act that won't have satisfied everyone; supporters who can't look beyond their parochial boundaries won't be happy, and neither will those who believe he should have been more adventurous.

Experienced locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick won't play; the former still has a sore Achilles tendon, and Retallick hasn't been risked.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Shannon Frizell, right, has been given first crack at the All Blacks No 6 jersey.

Josh Lord, with just two test caps, potentially faces a stern examination from his opponents as he lines up in the second row alongside Scott Barrett.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell has played 22 tests, but consistency, or lack of it, has dogged him throughout his career. This is a chance to prove to Foster he can provide the physicality and focus to lock on to the contentious No 6 jersey.

Foster has rewarded Damian McKenzie for his fine form with the Chiefs by starting him at No 10, with Richie Mo'unga on the bench. Right wing Emoni Narawa gets a much-deserved call-up.

By starting Beauden Barrett at fullback, Foster has chosen not to blood fullback Shaun Stevenson, who was added to the squad as injury cover.

Foster has also limited his exposure to risk; that is evident by his decision not to pitch uncapped players Tamaiti Williams, Dallas McLeod, Samipeni Finau and Cam Roigard into what could, potentially, be a noisy and hostile area - especially if the Pumas are leading in the final quarter.

"I think we have shown that if we feel people are ready, we want to give them the opportunity,'' Foster said. "But we are not going to do it in a way, that chucks them all in one test together and perhaps exposes them too much.

"We are pretty happy with the strategy. It is a tough balancing act, no doubt about it.''