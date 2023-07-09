All Blacks vs Argentina: All Blacks thrash Pumas 41-12 in Mendoza

At Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza: All Blacks 41 (Dane Coles 5m, Ardie Savea 9m, Jordie Barrett 12m, Rieko Ioane 29m, Aaron Smith 39', Beauden Barrett 55m, Emoni Narawa 75m tries; Damian McKenzie 3 con) Argentina 12 (Julian Montoya 52m, Agustin Creevy 82m tries; Emiliano Boffelli con). HT: 31-0

Yellow card: Rodrigo Bruni (Argentina) 29m.

As Sam Cane and his All Blacks tore apart Argentina with a first-half blitz in Mendoza on Sunday morning, it was important to take a deep breath and not let the cup of optimism to overflow.

But first things, first. It's vital to take time to bask in the warm afterglow generated by the All Blacks' 41-12 win - they scored five of their seven tries in the opening 40 minutes - over the Pumas at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Because who would have dared believe, given they were without veteran locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick and had limited preparation time, the All Blacks would open up their Rugby Championship campaign with such a clinical performance?

It would have been unkind to not expect them to be rusty. Instead the All Blacks attack was sharp, mean and hungry, their scrum repeatedly embarrassed the Pumas and even without Whitelock and Retallick they were still prepared to compete, with some success, against opposition lineout throws.

That display in the first half was more than a statement of intent. It was like getting jabbed repeatedly in the chest by a sausage-fingered bully who wants to make a point.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Halfback Aaron Smith scored a try for the All Blacks in Mendoza.

It was, in other words, a fine way for All Blacks coach Ian Foster and captain and No 7 Cane to start the championship before they eventually turn their attention to the World Cup in France.

”We knew it was going to be a pretty hostile crowd, we were looking forward to the occasion, and really pleased with the way that we started,’’ Cane told Sky Sport.

”I thought in the first half we were outstanding. The Pumas came back in the second half, it was a little bit of an arm wrestle. But really pleased and proud of that result.’’

Cane said the key to the All Blacks success in the first spell was their discipline and “ruthlessness” on attack.

If the Pumas were hoping to reward their 42,000 fans by beating the New Zealanders for the first time on home soil, they were in for a frustrating, and demoralising, afternoon.

With Damian McKenzie at first five-eighth, the All Blacks were always expected to enter the game with an attacking mindset and lean into their rugby DNA.

However, it was the way they went about their work that was most impressive. The backs ran hard at the line, were inventive and prepared to have a crack from the deep.

Centre Rieko Ioane put his indifferent form in Super Rugby Pacific out of his mind, to be a threat with the ball, and Beauden Barrett, at fullback, joined him in stepping his game up a notch. Right wing Emoni Narawa also made a sound debut, with several scorching runs in the first half, and snared a try in the 75th minute.

Jordie Barrett’s defence at No 12 was excellent, earning him the man of the match honours, although that could have been bestowed upon a number of his team-mates.

It was a run from McKenzie, when the All Blacks launched a move off a scrum, that set-up a try for Barrett in the 55th minute; that was just a snapshot of his control, but it provided an insight into their potency off the set-piece.

Nicolas Aguilera/AP All Blacks first five-eighth Damian McKenzie produced a fine performance after a shaky start.

Had McKenzie’s kicking been more efficent, he only kicked three conversions, the winning margin would been more impressive.

The All Blacks' forwards had a field day with their scrum, repeatedly winning penalties.

Foster must have been pleased with the output from blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, before he was replaced mid-way through the second spell, and the vigour displayed by Josh Lord in just his third test.

But it was skipper Cane who dug as deep as anyone. He was everywhere, his defence was aggressive.

Following a poor start, McKenzie had a clearing kick charged down by Pablo Matera within seconds of the kick-off, the All Blacks regained their composure to flex their muscles and sucked the energy out of the crowd by scoring three tries inside the first 12 minutes.

Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett raced over as the visitors quickly made their intentions known; that they were prepared to punish the Pumas by attacking from all angles of the park, keep the ball alive with short passes in contact and retain it for multiple phases prior to hunting for the next opportunity.

The third, by Barrett, which started 80m downfield, was the pick of the three. That, as if they needed it after the earlier efforts from Coles and Savea, was a warning to the Pumas that the All Blacks were capable of hurting them deep inside their own half.

Nicolas Aguilera/AP All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane, right, is tackled by Argentina's Lucio Cinti.

By the time Ioane had crossed for the All Blacks fourth try in the 29th minute, the Pumas looked a dispirited bunch as their key players struggled to inject themselves into the game.

More bad news was to be delivered for the shell-shocked Pumas. With a minute left until halftime Aaron Smith darted over from close to the line, and Pumas No 8 Rodrigo Bruni was yellow carded for infringing.

It was the perfect way for the All Blacks to cap-off a an impressive 40 minutes. Up 31-0, and in the knowledge the Pumas would be reduced to 14 men at the start of the second spell, they would have been a buoyant bunch at the break.

The big moment

The first three tries scored by the All Blacks inside seven minutes did the damage. They were a massive psychological blow to the Pumas.

MVP

Jordie Barrett got the honour at the ground, but you could have sent the invitations to multiple directions.

Match rating

8/10

That's if you are in the All Blacks' corner. True, the Pumas surged back in the second spell, but the opening 40 minutes did the damage.

The big picture

The immediate assignment for the All Blacks, now, is to prepare for the test against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland next Saturday night. The Springboks, having hammered the Wallabies 43-12 in Pretoria, won't lack confidence.