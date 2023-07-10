'No regrets': All Blacks coach Ian Foster defends taking whole squad to Argentina

All Blacks captain Sam Cane produced a strong performance as his team beat Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza on Sunday morning.

Rarely has a bleary-eyed All Blacks squad arrived at Auckland Airport in the knowledge that a large contingent of fresh Springboks stars were already lurking in the city, intent on whipping the welcome mat from under their feet.

Having beaten the Pumas 41-12 in their Rugby Championship match in Mendoza on Sunday morning, the All Blacks were to transfer to Santiago for a charter flight to New Zealand ahead of the test against the Springboks next Saturday night.

The flight, to be shared with a Pumas squad that would then relocate to Australia to play the Wallabies, was scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon.

It should be a happy trip for the All Blacks.

The primary task for the Springboks’ advance party of 13, having arrived mid-week, will be to change that; they will aim to use their non-jetlagged bodies to break the hosts’ resolve during the test at Mt Smart Stadium.

But given the way the All Blacks demolished the Pumas, five of the seven tries were scored in the first half, the hosts have reason to be optimistic that they can overcome their short turnaround.

The Springboks, also, will be confident; despite fielding an understrength side, they destroyed Eddie Jones’ dreams of a cheerful reunion with the Wallabies by demolishing them 43-12 in Pretoria.

The South Africans’ trump card may be coach Jacques Nienaber’s decision to send the advance party to Auckland.

SKY SPORT Seven sparkling tries lit up a superb Rugby Championship opener rout for Ian Foster's All Blacks.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, though, was unapologetic about taking his whole squad to Mendoza, even though around a dozen were never going to play.

“Both teams have obviously got different strategies, around how they have dealt with this championship, leading into this World Cup,” Foster said.

“For us, we have got no regrets. We really wanted to get this team together, to get them tight. And I think the time we have had here has been valuable for us.

“South Africa have gone in with a different attitude, and taken about a dozen players to Auckland. But, ultimately, it doesn't change anything. We are going to be ready next Saturday.”

Gallo Images/Getty Images Big Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx is among 13 players who arrived in Auckland early.

The group of Springboks already in Auckland includes Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende, all World Cup winners.

The only All Blacks that didn't travel to Argentina were outside backs Will Jordan [migraine], Leicester Fainga'anuku [calf] because of health and injury issues.

Foster could, potentially, add several heavyweights to his team to play the Springboks. Brodie Retallick didn't play in Mendoza, and neither did fellow lock Sam Whitelock; if the latter has recovered from a sore Achilles tendon, he will surely start alongside Retallick in the second row at Mt Smart.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho is also likely to be in the match-day 23 after sitting in the stands in Mendoza.

Wing Mark Telea, who has made a swift recovery from a hamstring problem, could be a potential starter. Midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown won't be available, due to suspension.

Nicolas Aguilera/AP All Blacks Damian Mckenzie was praised by coach Ian Foster after the 41-12 win in Mendoza.

Unlike the disgruntled Jones, who told a South African reporter not to be “a smartarse” for what he believed to be a disrespectful question, Foster didn’t need to defend tactics or selections during his press conference.

But he was cagey about discussing the next assignment, and whether players will come or go for the Springboks test.

Foster may be tempted to retain Damian McKenzie in the No 10 jersey ahead of Richie Mo'unga. After a shoddy start, when a clearing kick charged down by Pablo Matera in the first minute, McKenzie regained his composure to stand flat and add fire to the backline attack with his decision-making and running game.

His goal kicking, however, was a worry; converting just three of seven conversion attempts mattered little when the All Blacks had such a healthy lead, but against the Springboks it could be costly.

“I thought he [McKenzie] brought his Super Rugby form into the black jersey,” Foster said.

“He looked nice and calm, his control of things. They were under a lot of pressure in that first kick-off, weren't we? When he scrambled back and saved us.

“But he didn't get flustered. He controlled most of that game really, really well from 10. He will be pleased.”