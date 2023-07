The captain said he was "deeply disappointed" in himself after the incident.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane is set to come under scrutiny from Sanzaar for kicking out at a pitch-invader after their test win over Argentina.

The incident has sparked much debate – was he just protecting his team from an unknown pitch invader, or did he step over the line by lashing out?

