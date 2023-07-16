Ian Foster's All Blacks deliver emphatic World Cup statement against Springboks

A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

ANALYSIS: The transformation is, if not complete, impressive. Ian Foster’s All Blacks shrugged a sizeable monkey off their backs as they made an emphatic pre-World Cup statement at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

On the back of last week’s 41-12 dismantling of Argentina in Mendoza, a quality 35-20 victory over the Springboks in Auckland was a significant achievement – not the least because it was against the defending World Cup champions and a side considered one of the leading contenders again in 2023. It was also, most notably, a second straight standout performance from the New Zealanders, which was something they unilaterally failed to achieve last year.

There is still work to do, ground to traverse, and results in pre-World Cup competitions are of dubious merit as pointers to the global tournament itself. But the one thing we do know for sure is that Foster’s All Blacks have made a major shift this year in accuracy, intensity, in attacking fluency and in the muscular stuff up front.

They are, it has to be said, trending in all the right directions.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A rollicking start to 2023 by Shannon Frizell appears to have locked down the No 6 jersey for the World Cup.

The World Cup won’t be won on the back of what was achieved at a full Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday night (31,261 packed in to witness a command performance from their heroes), but a decent stride in the right direction has been taken. After 2022, that’s to be treasured.

You don’t dispatch a side as good as the Boks with this sort of efficiency and efficacy (four tries to three, but with notable ease) without doing a heck of a lot right. The New Zealanders, after their romp in Mendoza, showed some more intrinsic qualities in much more of a grind-out slugfest, but this was arguably even more impressive. These are the sort of attributes that will be required at the pointy end of the France tournament.

The attack was again impressive, led by a command performance from Will Jordan who was fabulous early on and made all sorts happen. Richie Mo’unga, under pressure from Damian McKenzie, responded well with a sharp effort with both ball in hand and off the boot and Beauden Barrett continued to show his value at the back.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Will Jordan put in a big shift in his return to All Blacks duty against the Springboks on Saturday night.

Up front Shannon Frizell was the pick of an impressive bunch with a display that will go a long way to securing that contestable No 6 jumper. Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett were excellent at lineout and in the engine room, while the scrum was unyielding against quality opponents.

The Boks, after a slow start, eventually got into this match and did their best to wrest the initiative. They met plenty of resistance from an All Blacks side that for the most part muscled up well on defence. That was another promising pointer for what lies ahead.

It was a match with a lot on it, or nothing at all, depending on your view. But the All Blacks were upfront through the buildup that this would be an ideal gauge for them ahead of the global tournament, and the South Africans made it clear how seriously they were taking the fixture when they sent an advance party of 14 to Auckland to acclimatise early.

Frizell and Jordan were the stars of the first half. Between them they beat 16 defenders, and their X-factor had the Boks reeling early. They were both, in their own ways, brilliant as Foster’s side once again hinted strongly that their attack play might just be on a different level to what we saw through their stop-start 2022 campaign.

Aaron Smith’s early score came on the back of some outstanding continuity by the men in black, and a moment of brilliance from Jordan; while Frizell’s power strike, around the 15-minute mark, came via more Jordan magic, and a monster finish in the left corner by the bruising loosie.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport/AP Halfback Aaron Smith goes in for the All Blacks’ opening try on a successful night at Mount Smart Stadium.

The South Africans eventually got their hands on some pill over the second quarter, and even carved some gilt-edged opportunities, but could find no way through an effective home defence, both near their line and off the lineout-drive.

The visitors threatened to make it tight late when Cheslin Kolbe crossed for his acrobatic finish in the 67th minute, but the All Blacks steadied impressively and made the game safe with a standout strike from Mo’unga. Job done. Momentum well and truly established.

Could it be “Foster’s Imposters” have morphed into Cast-Iron Contenders? The signs are certainly encouraging.