'You can't start like that': Springboks' split-squad strategy ends up backfiring

A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

So much for those fresh, frothing Springboks lying in wait to pounce on those jaded, jet-lagged All Blacks.

No, in the end it was a slow, slack start which saw the South Africans’ split-squad strategy backfire big-time in their 35-20 Rugby Championship defeat in Auckland on Saturday night.

The major talking point all week had been coach Jacques Nienaber’s decision to send an advance party of 13 frontline players to New Zealand, after resting them from the opening-round clash against the Wallabies in Pretoria.

And with nine of those players named in the starting 15 for the clash at Mt Smart Stadium, the ambition to get out of the blocks quickly was clear, against an All Blacks side who had a limited preparation week on the back of their first-up win in Argentina.

In the end, though, Nienaber was left to lament a horrible first quarter, watching in horror as the hosts raced to a 17-0 lead after as many minutes, seizing control with a mountain of possession as the Boks gifted them opportunities, which the coach noted perhaps came down to “a little bit of over-eagerness” from his high-profile crew stepping out for their first action of the season.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Grant Williams feels the pain of defeat after the Springboks’ loss to the All Blacks in Auckland.

“I think the first 15 or 20 [minutes] we gave away four consecutive penalties, we made a lot of mistakes,” he reflected.

“You can’t start like that, with that many penalties and errors. I think some of them were unforced from our side, but some of them were from the pressure that they exerted on us.

“So obviously that put us under pressure, and the quality side New Zealand are, they capitalised on that, and then we played catchup rugby for the rest of the game.”

Indeed, at 23-15 with quarter of an hour to go, the world champions had well and truly fought their way back and turned the tide, their famed ‘bomb-squad’ doing the job when injected early off the bench and a pair of tries to Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe having them right back in the contest.

“I thought the guys that played last week actually came on in the second half and you could see they were a little bit more battle-hardened and a little bit more exposed to rugby,” Nienaber said of a contingent who had been part of such an impressive 43-12 win over the Wallabies last weekend.

So, on reflection, was the split-squad concept the right way to go, then?

“Probably in 2019 a similar thing happened, [with] the guys who weren’t exposed to Australia at Ellis Park, we were also chasing the game [against the All Blacks in Wellington] at the back end, and then we scored in the last minute, I think, and kicked the ball over to draw the game,” Nienaber said.

“I think in 2019 we had 15 guys here, and that’s why we decided to not go with a full 15 fresh guys staying here, we wanted to mix it up a little bit. So we knew that there was the pros and the cons there.

“We decided to go with the strategy, and the majority of the guys have got an opportunity to play.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber was left to lament a poor start from his mostly-fresh starting lineup.

“Our plan was always to win the Rugby Championship, but to assess. We’ve got four more games to make sure we get our house in order before we go to the World Cup. So we got good answers, both games.”

While the Springboks’ massive 86-year losing run against the All Blacks in Auckland continues (now nine tests) and their time without the Freedom Cup stretches to 13 years, they are still the only other side in with a chance of claiming the Rugby Championship title.

But, in the final round of this year’s truncated competition in a fortnight’s time, that would require New Zealand losing to Australia in Melbourne without a bonus point, and the Boks to then claim a bonus-point win over the Pumas in Johannesburg.