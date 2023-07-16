Wounded Wallabies leave All Blacks guessing ahead of Bledisloe resumption

A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

Even Ian Foster admits he has no idea what the All Blacks are going to face at the MCG in a fortnight when the wounded, winless Wallabies attempt to turn their early World Cup season around in a Bledisloe matchup that has a distinctly one-sided look about it.

The Wallabies, in contrast to Foster’s All Blacks, have started their 2023 campaign – the first under the second coming of Eddie Jones as head coach – in the most unimpressive of fashions. After being pumped 43-12 in Pretoria by the Boks to open the truncated Rugby Championship, on Saturday night in Sydney they were pipped 34-31 by Michael Cheika’s Argentina to continue their ignominious start.

After a week to lick their considerable wounds, they will regather in Melbourne for the first of back-to-back Bledisloe contests to host an All Blacks side that has sashayed past Argentina in Mendoza (41-12) and South Africa in Auckland (35-20). Foster’s men already have one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy, and it is difficult to see the Wallabies doing much about that as the New Zealanders look for a sixth victory on the bounce over their trans-Tasman, er, rivals.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Mark Telea and the All Blacks cruised past South Africa 35-20 at Mount Smart to go 2-0 in the Rugby Championship.

Asked if the Wallabies were a dangerous proposition in this sort of a position, and at an MCG ground where they’ve won the last two Bledisloe matchups (2007 and 1998), Foster’s reply was telling. Like most of us, he is clearly struggling to get a read on a group that has found no identity yet under the returned coach.

“I’ve got no idea,” said Foster on Sunday as his All Blacks dispersed for a welcome week of downtime. Sam Cane’s slight neck strain was the only injury concern in the wake of another notable performance. “History tells us you can never write them off, that they've got the ability to turn up and bite us. We’re really respectful of their capabilities.

"I know they probably haven’t got the results they want, but sometimes when you’re setting things up, it takes a little while to get that familiarity. But I’m sure a win over us at the MCG will solve a lot of their issues. We’re really aware of that.”

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Tom Wright nd the Wallabies look stunned after being pipped by Argentina in Sydney on Saturday night.

Foster is probably being a little loose with history. The Wallabies, after all, haven’t held the Bledisloe since 2003 and have just three wins and a draw in their last 20 tests against the All Blacks who have won their last five and seven of their last eight against the Aussies.

But when you factor in some close affairs among the raft of All Blacks victories, including last year’s heavily fortuitous 39-37 escape act at Marvel Stadium, you understand where he’s coming from. It’s why he wasn't biting when told Jones had warned, after their Pumas pratfall, that the All Blacks should “look out”.

“He’s probably right,” deadpanned Foster. “We should look out because they will be hurting. No one likes to lose their first couple of tests. They’re a very proud nation, and I’m sure they will be working really [hard] to come at us strong. [But] we can’t wait to go to the MCG. We’re expecting a home crowd just about. It’s a special occasion, and this game is perfect for us because it’s these occasions we’ve been craving.”

The test is at the Gee for the same reason Saturday’s was at Mount Smart – because of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Foster revealed that was also behind a change-up in preparation for the Bledisloe opener that will see the All Blacks reassemble in Auckland next Sunday, and remain in the city until crossing the Tasman on Thursday afternoon.

“We can’t get grounds or hotels. So we're going late and doing our preparation here. But it’s not just the facilities. It’s also at the World Cup you travel two days before games, so it’s a chance for us to simulate that. Both Aussie tests we’ll be doing that.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones and Ian Foster will resume their rivalry when the Bledisloe series opens at the MCG.

Foster confirmed some All Blacks would be released to play NPC warmup games next weekend, and a small group might be left behind from the trip to Melbourne to also log game-time for their provinces. Shaun Stevenson was also due to depart the squad, though Foster said that was subject to an injury assessment report.

The coach said a week back in their own beds was now what his players needed. “We’ve gone pretty hard this first part ... the breathing space is good but it’s not a rest. We need to freshen up mentally, but physically we need to keep moving. We want to play at a tempo, we want to play a fast game, and we need to get that base work done now. It won’t be a week off.”

Foster, meanwhile, confirmed he would be at Eden Park on Thursday to watch daughter Michaela and the Football Ferns open their World Cup campaign against Norway.

“I’ll shoot up there, get a Fritz’s weiner and coke and sit and watch,” he said of a well-timed week off. “Disappointingly my wife (Leigh) has now cancelled her trip to Melbourne because she wants to watch them play in Wellington and Dunedin. So the male Fosters have been relegated to last in the family.”