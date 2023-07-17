'It's huge for the confidence': Brodie Retallick believes All Blacks have lifted game

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick thunders into the contact in Saturday’s victory over the Springboks in Auckland.

Do not underestimate the confidence factor, says veteran All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick as he digests the opening fortnight of an international rugby season that suddenly appears paved with promise.

As the 101-test second-row forward walked off Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday night with another scar for the collection, after copping a stray boot to the melon, and a remarkable 12th victory, in 14 matchups, against the world champion Springboks, he reflected on an important shift taken by the All Blacks as they work towards the World Cup in France that kicks off in September.

Not so long ago Ian Foster’s New Zealand squad appeared to have lost their way as they struggled through a 2022 campaign mired in inconsistency, historic defeats and blown leads. It looked a long way back for a team that never managed to string consecutive standout displays together through a 13-test programme.

SKY SPORT A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

Suddenly, that hill does not look so steep, after the All Blacks have opened 2023 with back-to-back emphatic victories to put one hand on the truncated Rugby Championship, with just the wobbling Wallabies to come in Melbourne to wrap up the competition.

If the opening seven-try 41-12 blitz of Los Pumas in Mendoza had been promising, then Saturday’s 35-20 dismantling of the South Africans reinforced that these All Blacks appear to have found a level that largely eluded them a year hitherto. There is a decided spring in their step, with just three tests to come in their lead-in to the global event.

On Saturday they sat the world champs on their backsides with an exhilarating opening quarter, soaked up the inevitable second-half comeback and closed out the test with impressive efficiency and energy to continue Retallick’s remarkable record against the 2019 world champions.

The 32-year-old lock has now played 14 tests against the Springboks, for 12 victories, a draw and just the single defeat (in Robina in 2021). And he understands too well the significance of a performance like Saturday’s against a group that had been well primed for the clash.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Brodie Retallick takes it to the Springbok foreards in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash in Auckland.

“It’s an awesome step,” reflected Retallick, sporting a decent cut over his eye. “We’re two from two heading into the first week off ... it would have been disappointing not to come away with the win. The group worked hard. We came home from Argentina with a quick turnaround, everyone put their heads down and got stuck in. It was pleasing to get some reward for the hard work.”

And Retallick, whose second-row combination with Scott Barrett was outstanding, felt the jolt of confidence resulting from a pair of victories could not be underestimated.

“It’s huge just for the confidence of the team. It’s a big year with what’s coming at the back end, we’ve been working week by week, and it’s awesome to see the hard work pay off. The boys have been training hard and getting across the detail, and to see it come off on Saturday is what it’s all about.”

Part of that “detail”, explained Retallick, had been crucial in the fast starts the All Blacks had made to both tests so far in ‘23.

“It’s been a massive focus, and something (assistant coach) Joe [Schmidt] is driving – getting people on our feet and around the ball, so we’re an option. I think [the Boks victory] was a clear example of that, especially in the first 20 when it was good to see the boys just playing.”

It certainly appears as though the All Blacks have gone up a level this year, in attacking efficiency, on defence (where a fundamental technique change is still being bedded in) and in the execution of their tactical kicking game.

Alan Lee / Photosport Shannon Frizell was a key factor in another standout All Blacks display at Mount Smart Stadium.

It’s a shift they had to make, but Retallick says it’s important to keep building through a campaign very much designed for a peak in October.

“We’ve definitely seen some improvements, but there is still some more stuff to get right,” he added. “We can be pretty happy with what we’ve done the last couple of weeks, but we’ll keep looking to improve with what’s to come.”

Retallick was also wisely not writing off the Boks who eventually stamped their mark on the match after halftime. The two teams could potentially meet in a World Cup quarterfinal, depending on how pool results play out.

“You’ve got to give them credit – they came out [after halftime] and attacked our breakdown, and put us under pressure trying to exit. There are always things to work on. It’s just our second test of the year, there was some improvement from last week and we’ll keep building as the year goes.”

It was also interesting to hear prop Ethan de Groot speak about what he felt had gone into a strong all-round performance.

“We’ve got a really good coaching group, with Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan, and we just nailed the small things during the week and came up with a really good plan, so when we got to Thursday’s training there were no questions. We knew what the plan was. It comes down to knowing your role and then executing it.”

The All Blacks’ focus now shifts to the winless Wallabies for back-to-back tests in Melbourne (July 29) and Dunedin (August 5) to wrap up the home part of the season. Then the serious stuff begins.