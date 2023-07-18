Take five: The big takeaways from All Blacks' first two tests of World Cup year

Ian Foster’s All Blacks could hardly have made a more impressive opening to their World Cup buildup, with a seven-try romp over Argentina, followed by a short-turnaround emphatic defeat of the world champion Springboks in Auckland.

After the choppy waters of 2022, this has been smooth sailing so far as some key improvements appear to have been made. Of course, Rugby Championships are notoriously fickle in World Cup years, with results no sort of form guide for the main event.

That said, the All Blacks needed a jolt of confidence and appear to have received it, with just the twin Bledisloes and pre-RWC hitout against the Boks at Twickers to come before the real thing.

Here are the burning questions in the wake of the All Blacks’ opening two games of the Rugby Championship:

1 Have any contestable positions been settled between Mendoza and Mount Smart?

You bet. Back-to-back standout displays from Shannon Frizell has nailed the wide-open No 6 jersey for the Highlanders loosie. His mixture of bruising physicality, latent athleticism (he beat nine defenders in Auckland, and scored a Lomu-esque try down the left touchline) and high workrate should see the spot his. Scott Barrett still hovers, but less so now.

Phil Walter/Getty Images A rollicking start to 2023 by Shannon Frizell appears to have locked down the No 6 jersey for the World Cup.

A statement performance from Richie Mo’unga in Auckland should also have settled No 10. Damian McKenzie has his supporters, and the pressure was on via a standout Super campaign and then a decent effort in Mendoza. But Saturday showed Mo’unga at his cool, calculated best. He was deadly going for goal, probed with his tactical kicking and ran the cutter expertly as he finished with 20 points and a try on an influential evening.

A pair of strong showings from Beauden Barrett at fullback has probably sealed that spot too, even though many still believe Will Jordan should be unleashed there. For now he gets to do his thing on the right wing. Codie Taylor also looks to be the one in the one-two punch at hooker.

2 Where have the big improvements come from the All Blacks so far in ‘23?

Across the board. There has been a significant step up in attacking cohesion and execution, with some of the line-running, support play and offloading outstanding; the forwards have continued their evolution started last year under Jason Ryan; and the defence has been, with one or two exceptions, pretty impressive. Fast starts to both tests have bene encouraging too, as have been clinical finishes.

Sky Sport A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

Consistency has been another feature of the early samples of ‘23. Last year was a rollercoaster ride, solid one week, off-key the next. But these have been two sharp efforts, bang-bang, with a challenging, short turnaround between. More evidence required, but the signs are positive that a corner has been turned.

3 Does Sam Whitelock come straight back into the starting lineup when he’s fit?

Not necessarily. It will be mighty tempting to usher back the second most capped All Black of all time and pair him back up with Brodie Retallick in a second row for the ages on their last lap of the track. They won’t let anyone down, that’s for sure.

But then there is Scooter Barrett to consider. The Crusaders skipper is, without doubt, playing the rugby of his life, and, at 29, has youth on his side. Foster will have to ask himself two questions. First, can I find room for all three by playing Barrett at No 6? And if the answer to that is no (see Frizell, S), then dare I relegate someone as influential and talented as Barrett to a bench role? More evaluation may be required, especially with Whitelock yet to play a test in ‘23.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Will Jordan makes a break against the Springboks.

4 Were these twin victories as impressive as they appeared on paper?

In one way, yes. But in another, no. Bear with me here.

Every All Blacks fan had to be happy with those wins, and the way they were achieved, and clearly it was encouraging to see some consistency in a short-turnaround pair of games, with the travel factor thrown in.

But neither opponent was anywhere near the level that, say Ireland and France are going to be later this year. Argentina are well off their best and the All Blacks clearly caught short a rusty Boks senior group (a number hadn’t played for a couple of months) and a run-on XV short up to a half-dozen expected starters. You can only beat who's in front of you, but much tougher tests are to come.

5 Where do the questions remain for the All Blacks as the Wallabies loom next?

It may not happen, but Foster would probably like to see his team put under some sort of pressure, and gauge their response. So far they’ve dictated terms.

The bench unit, too, remains a work in progress. Mendoza wasn’t so good; Mount Smart was better. This group must search for its closing identity over the next three matches.

And left wing remains contestable, if Jordan remains at No 14. Mark Telea appeals, but Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke all have their merits. Backup halfback could also be explored more.