All Blacks quintet released for NPC pre-season action in Te Awamutu on Saturday

Cam Roigard is one of five All Blacks squad members who will get some game time in Te Awamutu on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has released a quintet of players to bank some game-time in the NPC pre-season this weekend ahead of next Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale and Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne.

Ironically, all five will be in action at the one venue – Albert Park in Te Awamutu, which just happens to be Foster’s old stomping ground from his club playing days, and where the Rugby Championship squad was announced last month.

Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau (Waikato), Josh Lord (Taranaki) and Cam Roigard (Counties Manukau) will all feature in the Chiefs Country Centurion Cup competition – a four-team event which also involves Bay of Plenty.

Featuring 50-minute games and up to 35-man squads, Waikato play Counties Manukau at 11am, Bay of Plenty face Taranaki at 12pm, then the two losing teams meet at 1pm, and the two winners square off at 2pm.

Each of the five All Blacks have prescribed minutes to adhere to, in what is a chance for them to get a gallop after playing no, or limited, in the case of Lord, role in the opening two Rugby Championship wins over Argentina and South Africa the past fortnight, and with the World Cup squad naming looming next month. They will all then link back up with the national squad on Sunday in Auckland.

Sky Sport A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

Lord logged 54 minutes against the Pumas in Mendoza, though on return from a knee injury (ruptured ACL) the lock had featured in just four Super Rugby Pacific games for the Chiefs, after also spending time on the sideline with concussion.

Lienert-Brown – the All Blacks’ most-experienced available midfielder (60 tests) – is also short on game-time (eight Super appearances) due to an ankle injury and then a suspension from his dangerous tackle in the Super Rugby Pacific final, which he has now duly completed the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme for to wipe the final week off his ban.

Jacobson, on the other hand, had a big Super campaign, but the bruising, versatile loose forward will be desperate to get back in the test arena, having not pulled on the black jersey since 2021 and having earned World Cup selection in 2019 only to be sent home early due to a delayed onset of concussion.

Loose forward Finau and halfback Roigard are still eagerly awaiting test debuts, and a shot at World Cup selection, having been included in the 36-strong Rugby Championship squad but going unused to date. For Roigard, it will be six weeks since his last match – the Hurricanes’ quarterfinal defeat to the Brumbies in Canberra on June 10.

Waikato coach Ross Filipo said he would run his three All Blacks in the opening game alongside many of the province’s academy and wider-group players, before putting out a mostly contracted squad in the second match.

“We think it’s going to be a great opportunity for those younger guys to be on the pitch with some of our All Blacks,” he said, of what he hopes will be the last time he sees the trio this year, despite the boost they could provide during the provincial season.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Luke Jacobson will be one of three All Blacks squad members turning out for Waikato this weekend.

“If I’m being perfectly honest, I don’t want them to come back. My job’s not to keep guys, my job’s to move them on to the next level. So I’d love to see them feature in the Bledisloe Cup games and secure their seats on the plane for the World Cup, and then we get an opportunity to bring through the next group of guys that we try and push towards them.”

Another notable on show for Waikato will be Quinn Tupaea, who Filipo said was “in amazing shape” for what will be the 14-test midfielder’s first game back from the torn ACL suffered against the Wallabies last September.

Counties Manukau, meanwhile, will have 14-test loosie Hoskins Sotutu in their ranks for his first hitout since his double demotion, having not only missed selection in the All Blacks, but also the All Blacks XV squad to tour Japan.

“[It was] obviously very disappointing for him, but he’s got a great attitude, climbing back into it, wants to rip in,” Steelers coach Reon Graham said of the 25-year-old Blues rep.

“He’s training really well, passing on good little bits of experience to the playing group.

“We’re just focusing on what we can do to help Hos get back in there... playing a style of play that will suit his skills, which are many.”

There are other fit players in the All Blacks’ squad who presumably could also have been candidates for release – the uncapped and used Dallas McLeod, Shaun Stevenson (originally added as injury cover for Mark Telea) and Tevita Mafile’o (cover for Fletcher Newell, who recovered from a toe injury then broke a hand) – however both Canterbury and North Harbour don’t have fixtures this weekend.

All 14 provincial sides are in action next Friday/Saturday for final pre-season outings, before the competition proper begins on August 4.