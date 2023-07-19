All Blacks Barometer: Who's in Stuff's 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell is one of several players to have delivered a powerful statement to All Blacks coach Ian Foster ahead of the World Cup in France.

ANALYSIS: Only a misery guts would start talking about making changes to the All Blacks squad, right? Wrong.

Because there's a World Cup on the agenda, and that means everyone is vulnerable. To avoid, or delay, conversations about who may, or may not, make the 33-man squad for the tournament in France in September and October would be untenable.

First things first, though. It’s time to dole out praise after the All Blacks fed us the feel-good tablets in recent weeks.

Even on the gloomiest of days it seems like golden shafts of sunlight are about to burst through the clouds after their two comprehensive wins over South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship matches.

It means plenty. The first person who deserves credit is All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

He became embroiled in dramas before getting his hands on his squad, a consequence of NZ Rugby making the bold call to appoint Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach from 2024, and that could have tainted the build-up to the World Cup.

Yes, it was messy. Was it the wrong call by NZ Rugby? No. Make no mistake, Robertson was out the door if NZ Rugby didn't have the courage to break new ground and interview applicants for the job before the World Cup.

Sky Sport A storming first half was enough for the All Blacks to beat the Boks in Auckland.

Foster, for the record, didn't bother putting his name down. He knew the game was up.

There was only one way for him to respond, and that was by collecting victories. So far, so good.

The triumphs in Mendoza and Auckland, against the Pumas and Springboks, have done more than lift the spirits of those who support the All Blacks.

Those results are also evidence that Super Rugby Pacific remains an excellent finishing school for talented New Zealanders, and that our players are capable of monstering opponents when given permission to play a high-speed game.

Now for the tough conversations.

Foster named 36 players in his squad for the championship, while inviting a couple of others to join as injury cover. With three fewer spots available for the big trip to France he’s going to have to use the scalpel. Here’s a look at his options.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport Beauden Barrett was constructive and tactically aware during the test against the Springboks last weekend.

Beauden Barrett was essentially a permanent fixture at No 10 for the Blues this season.

So Foster relocated him to fullback, and it has transformed Barrett into a fellow who can cruel opponents with vision, skill and pace.

Dinks behind the defensive line, cross-kicks, and involvement on attack. Barrett did the lot against the Springboks at Mt Smart in Auckland.

Shaun Stevenson, despite his excellent exploits for the Chiefs, could only make the All Blacks squad as injury cover for Mark Telea; many people, especially those from Chiefs territory, believed Stevenson had been shafted. Their angst was understandable.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Will Jordan didn’t disappoint in his first test of 2023 against the Springboks.

Veteran Barrett, however, has justified the faith Foster showed in him. Will Jordan, also a capable fullback, was lethal on the right wing against the Boks and when you combine his eye for a gap, acceleration with a big boot to relieve pressure from the deep you have a man who deserves to retain the No 14 jersey.

Foster is fortunate to have such depth on the wings.

Emoni Narawa was excellent in his debut against the Pumas in Mendoza, but we are yet to clap eyes on the bruising Leicester Fainga'anuku in the black uniform this year.

Despite that we’ve elected to list Fainga'anuku on the left wing. He has been rewarded for his efforts for the Crusaders during their march to the SRP title.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Jordie Barrett is the clear front runner to secure the No 12 jersey at the World Cup.

With just three tests on the calendar until the first World Cup match against France, the thought of breaking-up the midfield partnership of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane has the potential to create anxiety.

Given Barrett only migrated into the No 12 jersey last season, Foster must be tempted to give him and Ioane every opportunity to gel. To do so, however, would mean limiting the other contenders' time on the track.

This could be tricky. Foster can’t please everyone.

We are yet to sight Anton Lienert-Brown, who has been serving a suspension, or the uncapped Dallas McLeod. Braydon Ennor, who can also play on the wing, has made two appearances off the bench.

Joe Allison/Getty Images David Havili will soon return to action for Tasman after tearing a hamstring muscle while playing for the Crusaders.

David Havili wasn't included in the squad for the championship because of the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the latter part of the Crusaders' season, and is due to make a return for Tasman in the NPC.

We have picked him, anyway.

Havili has one major asset that the likes of Lienert-Brown doesn't. Although Lienert-Brown can operate at No 12 and No 13, unlike Havili who only plays one spot in the midfield (second-five), the latter is also a proven performer at fullback and has the skills and nous to cover wing.

Quinn Tupaea has yet to play this year because of a serious knee injury, and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has drifted right off the pace, having been omitted from the Blues' team at the back end of their season.

The uncapped Billy Proctor was in fine touch for the All Blacks XV against the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo, scoring four tries, when he lined-up alongside Jack Goodhue.

To think, just a few years ago, we were worried about the lack of depth in the midfield. Now it’s flowing out from everywhere.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga played well in a tough contest against the Springboks.

Richie Mo'unga first, and Damian McKenzie second.

That's the pecking order for the No 10s. Mo'unga was under pressure to deliver against the Springboks last weekend after McKenzie's tidy display against Argentina in Mendoza. And he did.

Mo'unga is a player who rises for the big games. Never underestimate the value that brings to everyone around a playmaker.

Foster should be bold and lock him into the role.

Like the chair of an ambitious board of directors, he should tell Mo'unga that he's now the CEO of the whole operation and that it's his job to make it produce big dividends.

With Beauden Barrett having moved to fullback, Stephen Perofeta is suitable back-up for the two incumbent No 10s, if needed.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport/AP Halfback Aaron Smith is poised to play his third World Cup if he is selected to travel to France.

Foster must have a contingency plan in case Aaron Smith gets hurt.

Foster knows it, we know it. The big question is how he's going to get the two No 9s, Finlay Christie and Cam Roigard, ready for the World Cup with only three games on the menu until the first pool game against the Frenchies?

Christie has played 16 tests, but started just three. Roigard is uncapped. Brad Weber, a member of the All Blacks XV squad, has 18 test caps but has been around a lot longer than Christie.

Yet Weber's time in the All Blacks looks to be up, barring an injury to those already in the squad.

If Foster wants to blood Roigard he's going to have to move fast. Expect him to get a run in the next test against the Aussies either in Melbourne or Dunedin. If you like a punt, put the smart money on it being in the southern New Zealand city as back-up to Christie.

Nicolas Aguilera/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane attempts to break the defensive line against the Pumas in Mendoza.

Soak up the sight of Shannon Frizell throwing himself about in the No 6 jersey.

If Frizell can keep the speedo needle in the red zone, he might have solved the riddle that has remained unsolved during Foster's reign. Contenders for the blindside flanker spot have delivered a perplexing mixture of form fluctuations, but Frizell could be the one who makes everything right.

Consistency will be key. He's got all the attributes to emerge as a feared enforcer at the World Cup.

With Ethan Blackadder still sidelined with injury, Frizell hasn't loafed around. Samipeni Finau may have to wait until Bledisloe II against the Aussies in Dunedin, to make his test debut.

Captain and openside flanker Sam Cane deserves all the plaudits chucked his way, and hopefully the neck injury that forced him off at halftime against the Boks doesn't linger. Ardie Savea's job at No 8 is safe, with Luke Jacobson having to bide his time.

Depth in the back row is not a problem. Pita Gus Sowakula, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu, the latter no longer rated good enough to be in the All Blacks or All Blacks XV squads, have to remain motivated during the NPC in case of a late call-up.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Scott Barrett has been one of the best locks in New Zealand this year.

Don't shift Scott Barrett. Given the form of Frizell at No 6, the talk of shunting Barrett to that position has abated.

The Crusaders skipper was one of the best players in Super Rugby Pacific and that's ebbed into his performances for the All Blacks.

Now the debate begins. Should Brodie Retallick or Sam Whitelock, who has yet to play a test this season because of a problem with an Achilles tendon) be on the bench as the reserve lock? There's no doubt the two test centurions should be in the match-day 23. Retallick could join Barrett in the second row, off the back of the games against Argentina and South Africa.

Josh Lord exceeded expectations when he started against the Pumas in Mendoza. His lineout work may be invaluable in France.

Don't forget Patrick Tuipulotu. Unable to be listed in the championship squad because of injury, he has the bulk, and experience, to be worth considering.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax continues to improve ahead of the World Cup in France.

A year ago Tyrel Lomax looked in danger of being washed up.

Now he's shaping as the premier tighthead prop ahead of the biggest sporting event of his life. Ethan de Groot's ability to stand firm at loosehead, even against the Boks, should ensure he joins Lomax in the front row.

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell is poised to return at some point after injury ruined the majority of his season with the Crusaders.

Joe Moody, a veteran of two World Cups, would be a fine back-up for de Groot. But the versatile Tamaiti Williams, who made his debut against the Boks, is well worth a closer look.

The young bull needs another chance to prove he’s got the temperament, despite his lack of test experience, to thrive on the test stage.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Codie Taylor will be hoping to be the first-choice hooker for the All Blacks at the World Cup.

Easy to pick.

It's just a matter of deciding whether Samisoni Taukeai'aho or Codie Taylor should start.

Despite Foster not starting him in either test this year, we have gone for Taukeai'aho to wear the No 2 jersey.

Dane Coles, ranked third in the pecking order, has still got it. Any hope of seeing his Hurricanes team-mate Asafo Aumua in action for the All Blacks XV in Japan evaporated because he returned home for personal reasons.

Aumua, however, immediately returned to work for Wellington.

One more thing. We're yet to see much of Dane Coles chirping at the opposition, and maybe that's not a bad thing.

Gaspafotos/Photosport Dane Coles will retire after the World Cup.

Discipline is going to be crucial this year. It wouldn't hurt Coles to pocket the niggle, and verbal taunts in France.

Especially if the trigger-happy officials are nosing around, itching to issue someone a ticket.

Tempting fate could be too risky. The World Cup is no place to create mischief. You can’t put a price on maintaining discipline – not when there’s so many egos around.

Let’s be clear on that. Officials, administrators and opposition coaches will be watching Coles’ every move. He simply can’t gobble the bait. Simple as that.