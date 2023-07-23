The Sam Whitelock dilemma: What do the All Blacks do with fit-again veteran lock?

Does the old firm of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock get re-established for the World Cup?

How do you leave out a Barrett brother playing the rugby of his life? Or a two-time World Cup winner with more big-game experience than anyone in these All Blacks? Or the man they not so long ago lauded as the most complete lock on the planet?

That is the challenge facing All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his forwards guru Jason Ryan leading into the 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup in France. With senior lock Sam Whitelock now fully fit and available after his recent Achilles issues, Scott Barrett in the midst of a season for the ages and big Brodie Retallick having tucked away his first test of the year in commanding fashion against the Springboks, a dilemma is looming around the key second-row choices.

Three into two, as we all know, does not go. And that will be the equation faced when the All Blacks some time in September and October have to settle on their best starting second row, and the backup charged with providing the all-important impact off the bench.

In the normal course of events Whitelock, like Retallick playing his final season for the All Blacks before heading to Japan, would waltz back in as a World Cup starter. The 34-year-old dual world champion is the second most capped All Black of all time, is coming off a standout campaign with the Crusaders and carries the sort of nous, toughness and lineout prowess that is considered invaluable at a pressure-test such as the global tournament.

Throw in that he and Retallick have started a world record 64 tests together in the All Blacks second row and you would think it might be the proverbial no-brainer.

But the All Blacks axis has shifted just a little through the first two tests of 2023, with Whitelock absent to allow an Achilles tendon to come right. Foster’s men have put the rollercoaster campaign of ‘22 in their rearview mirror with a pair of command performances, and there’s a school of thought that says Barrett, a physical demon and athletic specimen, and Retallick, who looks fit, bouncy and on top of his game, deserve to retain their spots of last weekend as the All Blacks’ starting second-row combination.

SKY SPORT All Blacks forwards coach discusses the lock dilemma on The Breakdown

It’s one of those selection conundrums a coach would kill for. Foster and Ryan may have some head-scratching to do, and back-to-back Bledisloes against the Wallabies to continue the evaluation process, but their options are all what you might call compelling.

“I don’t think there’s a wrong answer,” All Blacks lock legend Ian Jones tells Stuff. “All three are experienced enough playing together, they all understand their roles, and they can interchange, and do whatever is required. It is a dilemma. But you need to take emotion out of selection equations. We need as many experienced players at the peak of their powers in the squad. That doesn’t mean they have to start, because I 100 percent believe it’s a squad of 23 that wins you games, and not just a XV.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock have started a world record 64 tests together with the All Blacks.

Jones, who played 79 tests and in three World Cups, believes the mindset round slotting your best players into a starting XV is an erroneous one. “Your best players are 1-23, and those 16-23 have a major impact on outcomes. We saw it in the Steve Hanen era, and we even saw it on Saturday when the Boks’ bench came on in the second half and had such a big impact.”

Whitelock presents the dilemma because it’s him returning from injury and the other two starting. But this is not a new selection squeeze. Steve Hansen’s response to it at the last World Cup was to shift Barrett to No 6 for the semifinal – a move that largely floundered with the New Zealanders out-physicalled in defeat by a superior England pack.

Barrett has started four tests at No 6, played occasionally there for the Crusaders too, and remains an option there in a bulked-up pack. But for now the in-form Shannon Frizell looks to have grabbed the blindside jumper with both hands, leaving Barrett to do his thing in the second row.

Jones acknowledges the Crusaders skipper has been playing the house down this year, but says it’s not as simple as handing him “must-start” status.

“Whitelock and Retallick are both physically imposing men, so you look at what impact can Barrett bring off the bench? What physicality? What legs? What we can do from the bench to finish games can never be underestimated.”

Similarly, though, Jones would be happy with either Whitelock or Retallick doing the closing role if that was the preference. “We’ve got to be practical about how we want to physically take on these sides. On Saturday when the Boks brought on their big guys, we weren’t getting the go-forward ball we got in the first 20 minutes. Sam will be a factor at the World Cup, but it doesn’t stress me whether he starts or doesn’t start.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The hard-running Scott Barrett continued his outstanding form of 2023 with a strong display against South Africa.

“Sam or Brodie could come on after living the game on the sideline and give a different perspective to Sam Cane or Ardie Savea. In the game you’re in this box, but a Retallick or Whitelock [off the bench] would bring this broader vision. We saw the impact when the Boks brought on their big boppers … we could have the same. We won a World Cup (in 2015) with star players, like Beauden Barrett, making impact off the bench.”

Jones believes the second-row selections could become fluid, depending on opposition or occasion. “Do you interchange Rettalick and Whitelock and keep Barrett out there for the full 80? Or do you start the old campaigners for those opening 20-30-40 minutes to establish the game-plan, and have the flexibility to bring Barrett in at either lock or 6? We have to trust Foster and Ryan are going to pick the right combinations for the right games and bring on the interchange at the right time.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Whether for franchise or country, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett present as a pretty handy second-row combination.

“We’re certainly not disrespecting any of those three by putting one on the bench.”

Still, it shapes as one of the more interesting calls to be made for the World Cup, and maybe events of the next few weeks against the Wallabies (in Melbourne next Saturday, and Dunedin on August 5) will shape thoughts further. Expect Whitelock to get a strong chance to push his case while Foster continues to assess a bench mob he has admitted remains a work in progress.

Ryan, who praised Barrett’s form and contributions ahead of the Boks test, told Sky’s ‘The Breakdown’ show last Sunday the depth at lock was “exciting” and created the sort of selection headache you should have in the All Blacks.

Jones says he’s relaxed about whatever way they spread out their big three but, when pushed, gave his preference for the defining games of RWC: “I’d go with the tried and true, Rettalick and Whitelock, and the impact of Barrett off the bench. But it wouldn’t worry me which way they went because I know whoever the third guy is, he will make a hell of a difference when given his opportunity.”

There may be no wrong answers. But come the business end of what looks a tight World Cup, there just may be a right one.

Three into two: the second-row contenders

Sam Whitelock

Age: 34

Physical: 2.02m, 117kg

Debut: June 12, 2010, v Ireland, New Plymouth

Tests: 143

Starts: 121

Brodie Retallick

Age: 32

Physical: 2.04m, 123kg

Debut: June 9, 2012, v Ireland, Auckland

Tests: 101

Starts: 85

Scott Barrett

Age: 29

Physical: 1.97m, 111kg

Debut: Nov 5, 2016, v Ireland, Chicago

Tests: 60

Starts: 38