All Blacks coach Ian Foster unlikely to make mass changes ahead of Bledisloe I

Jordie Barrett may retained at No 12 as All Blacks coach Ian Foster aims to keep the Bledisloe Cup with a win in Melbourne.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster must have an appetite for risk ahead of the World Cup, but any temptation to experiment appears likely to be suppressed ahead of Bledisloe I in Melbourne.

Although he has enough depth in his squad to make changes against the Wallabies, Foster is expected to give the Eddie Jones-coached team a hearty dose of black power at the Melbourne Cricket Ground next Saturday night.

For uncapped members of the All Blacks squad, such as Cam Roigard, Dallas McLeod and Samipeni Finau, Foster's desire to retain the Bledisloe Cup could delete any chance of them being given a place in the starting 15.

Unlike the Wallabies, who are win-less after losses against South Africa and Argentina, Foster's men have claimed significant wins over the same opponents in Mendoza and Auckland and will snare the championship title if they win in Melbourne.

Test centurion Sam Whitelock, who missed the opening tests because he aggravated an Achilles tendon injury in the Super Rugby Pacific final, may be a starter at the MCG if fit and that would enable Foster to give his Crusaders team-mate Scott Barrett a much-needed rest.

Sky Sport A try on fulltime seals it for Argentina and leaves Eddie Jones' side winless in the Rugby Championship.

Experienced midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, who was suspended after the SRP final because of a "reckless'' tackle on McLeod, is now available and could be a potential starter. The Chiefs' Lienert-Brown has had his three-week suspension reduced by a week because he completed a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

The question for Foster, however, is whether he wants to snap the midfield combination of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane. It seems unlikely. He may instead wait until Bledisloe II in Dunedin the following weekend to make changes.

Unlike Jones, who replaced Dave Rennie in the summer, Foster has reaped significant rewards from his players' ability to rocket off the start line in their opening tests.

Jones, who appears unlikely to have established No 7 Michael Hooper available because of a calf issue, addressed the subject of the All Blacks' hot run of early form by saying that could be halted if the Wallabies can throw the heavy metal at them early doors.

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones, left, and Ian Foster last coached against each other when England hosted the All Blacks in London in November.

"Like any team the New Zealanders have approached their season a little bit differently than they normally would,'' Jones said.

"In a World Cup year they tend to have a measured build-up, and it looks like they are all guns firing at the moment.

"And our aim is to put them under pressure early in the game.See how they cope with pressure on them, because they haven't have it as yet.''

Jones last coached against the All Blacks when England drew 25-25 in London on November 19. His first stint as Wallabies coach ended in 2005.

Although his dossier has its share of memorable wins against the All Blacks, the Wallabies' victory in the 2003 semifinal in Sydney would have to rank high, and few could forget the way Jones managed to guide England to a 19-7 over the All Blacks in the World Cup semi in Yokohama in 2019.

Alan Lee / Photosport Shannon Frizell may be retained at blindside flanker for the All Blacks.

Despite his poor start to this stint as Wallabies coach, Jones won't lack respect from his counterpart.

That, in turn, may encourage Foster to retain blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, who was excellent in the 35-20 win over the Springboks on July 15, and resist bringing Finau or Luke Jacobson into the run-on team.

"There is nothing better than coaching [against] New Zealand,'' Jones added. "If you look at Australia at the moment, probably no-one outside our immediate squad thinks we have got a chance at winning.

"Which sometimes can drive a bit more close-ness within the team, a bit more purpose about what we are doing. We are looking forward to the challenge of playing a very good New Zealand team.''