All Blacks pledge to balance Wallabies respect with World Cup ambition for Bledisloe I

The All Blacks are pledging to be “brave” with selections this week as they weigh up respect for the Wallabies and the big trans-Tasman trophy on the line with the need to assess contenders ahead of their World Cup cull.

The in-form All Blacks have reassembled in Auckland after a week off, and launched preparations for Saturday’s Bledisloe opener and Rugby Championship finale against the winless Wallabies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday night. They will back up against the same opponents in Dunedin seven days later, and the following Monday will whittle their squad down to 33 to head to France.

Some big decisions loom, both this week and down the line when incumbents will have to be cut loose, and new players potentially added (Ethan Blackadder, Joe Moody and David Havili are all set to come back into contention). Forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Monday the twin requirements of maintaining healthy pre-World Cup momentum with allowing contenders to stake claims would be balanced again this week.

The All Blacks have veteran lock Sam Whitelock back in the mix this week, and some big decisions around how best to use their outstanding trio of he, Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick. They also have youngsters such as Cam Roigard and Samipeni Finau yet to see action and an old head like midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown back, deserving of a crack.

“It’s a mix of both,“ said Ryan of the balance of locking away the Bledisloe with the bigger picture. Remember, the All Blacks are 2-0 and Wallabies 0-2 as they track vastly different formlines in ‘23. “We’ve shown a little bit of momentum in parts of that (Springboks) game, and we want to build on that. What we’ve really challenged this group on is each test is different, so we prepare accordingly.

“[World Cup decisions] are in our thoughts ... we’ve genuinely got competition for spots right across the park. That’s good. What’s not being seen is how hard guys are working and how well they’re competing during the week, which is effectively setting us up for some good performances.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Barrett and the All Blacks set a high standard against the world champion Springboks at Mount Smart Stadium.

The All Blacks have issues the Wallabies would kill for. After rolling Argentina (41-12) in Mendoza and the Boks (35-20) in Auckland, they have left the struggles of 2022 in their dust and have some tough calls to make around selection – both this week, and down the line.

“We’ve won two tests in a row,” added Ryan. “You can’t hide from that. One has been away from home and one has been against the world champions. We’re confident, but we’re not arrogant. We keep our feet on the ground and constantly strive to be better.

“[Mount Smart] was a step forward, but it’s not something we want to get carried away with. We had good momentum and carry and in the clean at the breakdown we were pretty sharp. But we still gave away a couple of soft scrum penalties and a soft maul try as well. That’s not where we want to be.

“By no means are we getting comfortable where we’re at. We’ve got to strive to be better.”

Ryan said lock was an example of the sort of choice the All Blacks now had, with the established trio backed up by Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord.

Alan Lee / Photosport Shannon Frizell made a big statement against South Africa, but will he get a third straight test start at No 6 for ‘23?

“We just pick the best teams. We were honest with the boys early on ... we’ve got three world-leading locks and a couple of younger fellas doing a pretty good job as well. We’re brave in selections, there are no guarantees for anyone and that’s the way the All Blacks should be.”

Ryan confirmed they had close to a full group. Emoni Narawa (back) and Leicester Faina’anuku (calf) remain on the sideline (though Fainga’anuku will be fit next week) and Shaun Stevenson stays as cover.

The All Blacks have won their last five, and eight of their last 10 (with one draw) against the Wallabies who have won just two of their last 20 Bledisloe matches. Of course the big trophy has resided this side of the Tasman since 2003. A win on Saturday locks it away for another year.

But Ryan’s words when asked about the wobbling Aussies (thumped by the Boks in Pretoria, and upset by Los Pumas in Sydney) indicate the blinkers will be affixed this week, with perhaps the more risky selection moves kept until Dunedin.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images The Wallabies have lost both their tests this year under Eddie Jones, and it doesn’t get any easier this week.

“They’re a tough side,” added Ryan. “They showed a lot of physicality around their forward pack. They’re good over the ball, [Fraser] McReight is pretty good in the tackle, and I would think they’ll be physical in all parts of their game. They’ll be courageous and throw the ball around.

”We were up for last week and we need to be up for this week.”

Of course, if they need a reminder of what the Wallabies are capable of when they get the equation right last year’s Marvel escape act is there for all to view. The All Blacks know they were lucky to walk off that night with a 39-37 victory after the Aussies roared back from 18 down in the final quarter to all but steal the victory.

“We respect them for that,” said Ryan. “One thing we know about the Aussie mindset is they’ll keep trying and they ain’t going to go away. But we’re not either, and we’ll look forward to that contest.”